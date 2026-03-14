The Essential Guide to Kobe Bryant Rookie Cards for Every Budget

Kobe Bryant is one of the greatest basketball players that ever lived. A five-time NBA champion, four-time All Star Game MVP, two-time Olympic gold medalist, and so much more. The Black Mamba spent all 20 years of his professional career with the Los Angeles Lakers and left behind a legacy that only few could ever match.

He retired in 2016 and tragically passed in 2020, but even when everyone else seemed to have moved on, the sports world never did. His presence in the world of sports collectibles, particularly his cards, have only grown over time. Thirty years after he first stepped foot into the NBA, we look at his best rookie cards for every budget.

Note: this list will consist of cards that are readily available for purchase and exclude extremely rare products.

Under $50 - 1996 Upper Deck Kobe Bryant #58

One of Kobe's cheapest rookie cards is also a fan favorite | CardLadder

There are already a number of solid choices for less than $50, but it's pretty hard to top Kobe's rookie card from the 1996 Upper Deck set. It's one of the rare instances of a card not showing an action shot or a predetermined pose, and instead just gives you a great photograph of the Black Mamba himself.

This card in ungraded condition only costs around $20, and for just twice the price (still under the $50 budget), a PSA 8 graded version is already attainable.

Under $100 - 1996 Topps Kobe Bryant #138

Kobe's Rookie Card from 1996 Topps is one of the best you can own | CardLadder

Kobe Bryant's RC from the flagship 1996 Topps set is not only one of his best cards to buy on a budget, but simply one of the best in general. It's an iconic piece in the basketball card world and simply a must-have for any Kobe collector.

A raw copy of this card is valued at around $90, but for the same amount of money there are PSA 8, BGS 8, and SGC 8-8.5 variants also available on the market.

Under $250 - 1996 Flair Showcase Kobe Bryant #31 Row 2 Graded

A Kobe Bryant RC from 1996 Flair Showcase in a BGS 8.5 grade still costs less than a lot of modern rookie cards | CardLadder

The more popular of the Kobe Bryant RCs from 1996 Flair Showcase, the Row 2 version is one of the finest cards created that year. It features images of Bryant taking a shot in full color beside a close-up image of himself in the background.

This Kobe RC goes for only $125 ungraded, but even with grades of 8-8.5 (depending on grading company), the card still falls under the $250 budget. A BGS 8.5 version costs around $220 while a PSA 8 copy is only a little more expensive at around $240.

Under $500 - 1996 E-X2000 Kobe Bryant #30 Graded



The Kobe Bryant RC from Skybox E-X2000 is arguably his greatest | CardLadder

Skybox E-X2000 is home to arguably the greatest Kobe Bryant RC that exists. It's just one of those cards that has so much to admire, and has definitely stood the test of time. The cloudy background, bright green border, and overall appearance are just second to none when it comes to cards from that era.

An ungraded copy last sold for just shy of $300, but it's possible to pick up this particular card in a PSA 7 for a little less than $350. This puts Kobe's E-X2000 RC way under the $500 budget, making it an no-brainer pick for this list.

Under $1000 - 1996 Star Date 2000 or 1996 Topps Chrome

Kobe's Star Date 2000 parallel from the E-X2000 set is truly one of a kind | CardLadder

There's two options for the final price point simply because it's way too difficult to decide. Both the 1996 E-X2000 "Star Date 2000" and 1996 Topps Chrome Refractor rookies are solid choices under $1000.

First is the Star Date 2000 parallel from the 1996 Skybox E-X2000 set. This one is a leveled-up version of his standard E-X2000 RC from the Under $500 budget category, and is worth around $910 in a PSA 8 grade. It's undoubtedly one of Bryant's most visually-stunning rookie cards ever and would stand out in any collection.

Kobe's Topps Chrome Refractor RC is a must-have for anyone that can afford it | CardLadder

The second option in this price point is Kobe's Topps Chrome Refractor RC. The more sought-after and valuable version of his 1996 Topps flagship product, there's truly just something about Topps Chrome that makes it a timeless classic. A PSA 7 copy last sold for $885, but BGS-graded cards that received lower marks can be obtained for cheaper as well.