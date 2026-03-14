Baseball Cards From the '80s Until Today: Former Chases and Current Values

No decade witnessed a greater explosion in card values than the 1980s, and the main fuel lighting the fire came in the form of rookie cards of baseball's brightest young superstars. Four decades later, many of these cards are nearly worthless while others are worth thousands. Here's a look at five of the decade's hottest cards and where they stand today, with all pricing data courtesy of sales tracking site CardLadder.

1983 Topps Traded Darryl Strawberry

1983 Topps Traded Darryl Strawberry | TCDB.com (click image for source page)

Without a doubt the 1983 Topps Traded Darryl Strawberry card was one of the most coveted of the decade. As the 1980s progressed Darryl seemed more and more a lock for the Hall of Fame while the card itself seemed more and more scarce, at least relative to the quantities of cards Topps, Fleer, and Donruss were pumping out year after year. Thanks to its limited distribution, the card is far from worthless today, even if it's value is well short of what collectors might have imagined back in the day. While the card is valued at $572 in PSA 10, a nice PSA 4 is only worth about $42.

1984 Donruss Don Mattingly

1984 Donruss Don Mattingly | TCDB.com (click image for source page)

The Donruss Mattingly rookie was red hot in 1984 and stayed that way throughout the decade. In fact, the card was so valuable (which in the mid-1980s meant it routinely sold for more than $20) that counterfeits began to appear regularly at card shows. The card is nearly impossible in PSA 10 and its value reflects that fact: $4,968 to be exact. As for the a PSA 4, a far more easier find, $59 is about all it takes to add this 1980s grail card to your collection.

1985 Topps Mark McGwire Team USA

1985 Topps Mark McGwire Team USA | TCDB.com (click image for source page)

The Big Mac card has seen its share of ups and downs over the decades. Part of the card's volatility is the near-total crash almost every card from the so called Junk Wax Era suffered. Part of the card's volatility came from revelations across baseball that McGwire's numbers may have been tainted by PED use. And finally, part of the card's volatility is due to collectors going back and forth as to whether the card is a rookie card or a pre-rookie card. In the end, though, the card remains ahead of the pack as far as the rest of the 1985 Topps set is concerned. At PSA 10, the card is valued at $4094, though at PSA 4 the card only commands $13.

1986 Donruss Jose Canseco

1986 Donruss Jose Canseco | TCDB.com (click image for source page)

The Donruss rookie card of baseball's first 40-40 man almost didn't happen. After all, it was only Donruss that even thought to give Canseco a solo rookie card that year, and even the Donruss photo shoot was almost scrubbed due to a combination of deadlines and bad weather. Fortunately for Donruss, however, the card did happen, and its presence in the set made the one-time caboose of the industry the hottest brand around. At times in the 1980s, this was a card that topped $100, which today may not sound like a big deal but back then was truly unprecedented. As for today, the card is valued at $796 in PSA 10 and $35 in PSA 4.

1989 Upper Deck Ken Griffey, Jr.

1989 Upper Deck Ken Griffey, Jr. | TCDB.com (click image for source page)

In the end, the decade's most iconic card is one that came at decade's end, the 1989 Upper Deck Ken Griffey, Jr. That the card is far more desirable today than the Strawberry or the Bash Brothers is probably no surprise, but what may surprise collectors is the fact that the card's value has more than doubled over the last 12 months, at least where gem mint specimens are concerned. While $2000 might have been enough to nab one at the start of 2025, a PSA 10 today is valued at $4624. As for a mid-grade PSA 4, there's good news and bad news. The good news is the card sits at a very affordable $53. The bad news is so many of these cards went straight into top loaders that mid-grade copies don't pop up that often.

For collectors keeping score at home, the five cards addressed in this article total right about $15K, at least in gem mint. Still, even if you happen to have these five cards sitting around from your heyday in the Hobby, don't go cashing that check just yet. The PSA 10 grade is so rare that most cards straight out of the pack don't even achieve it. That said, even at PSA 4 (known as very good to excellent), the five cards still top $200. With Opening Day right around the corner, that may just be enough to score you a ticket to the ballgame, not to mention a hot dog and a scorecard. They do still sell scorecards, don't they?