Lionel Messi Receives MLS MVP Topps Now Card
Lionel Messi is the 2024 MLS MVP in his second season with the Inter Miami CF. Messi was the scoring leader for the MLS with 36 goal contributions in 19 games and received 38% of the MVP vote.
To commemorate the achievement, Topps Now released a limited Collector’s Edition MVP card numbered to 99 for $199.99. The card was available for purchase December 6-9th, but did not last long on the Topps’ website. While it is definitely a unique card, it does not stray too far from the 2024 MLS Topps Chrome aesthetic.
The description of the card boasts 130pt premium cardstock with gold foil features. The card shows Messi in a black Inter Miami FC uniform with both arms extended, pointing toward the sky as he looks upward.
The Argentinian superstar’s presence also led the team receiving the Supporter’s Shield, granting advantages in the 2024 Playoffs and the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup. The MLS MVP accolade joins an already brimming trophy case as Messi is an eight-time Ballon d’Or recipient, has the most all-time goals for Barcelona (672), the most goals and assists in La Liga (474, 192), and one Olympic gold medal (2008).