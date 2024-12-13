Collectibles On SI

Lionel Messi Receives MLS MVP Topps Now Card

Lionel Messi was announced the MLS 2024 MVP on Friday, December 6.

Dec 4, 2024; Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, USA; Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi (10) holds the London Donovan MVP Award during a presentation ceremony at Chase Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Lionel Messi is the 2024 MLS MVP in his second season with the Inter Miami CF. Messi was the scoring leader for the MLS with 36 goal contributions in 19 games and received 38% of the MVP vote. 

To commemorate the achievement, Topps Now released a limited Collector’s Edition MVP card numbered to 99 for $199.99. The card was available for purchase December 6-9th, but did not last long on the Topps’ website. While it is definitely a unique card, it does not stray too far from the 2024 MLS Topps Chrome aesthetic. 

Lionel Messi - 2024 MLS Topps Now Card 173CE - MVP Collector's Edition #'d to 99
The description of the card boasts 130pt premium cardstock with gold foil features. The card shows Messi in a black Inter Miami FC uniform with both arms extended, pointing toward the sky as he looks upward.

The Argentinian superstar’s presence also led the team receiving the Supporter’s Shield, granting advantages in the 2024 Playoffs and the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup. The MLS MVP accolade joins an already brimming trophy case as Messi is an eight-time Ballon d’Or recipient, has the most all-time goals for Barcelona (672), the most goals and assists in La Liga (474, 192), and one Olympic gold medal (2008).

