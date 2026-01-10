Soccer Passes Baseball in Race to Be America’s Favorite Sport—Report
The 2026 FIFA World Cup is hitting the United States at the perfect time for soccer, as the sport has reportedly overtaken baseball as the third-most popular among Americans, trailing only football and basketball.
Soccer’s rise, according to a recent survey conducted by The Economist, is in part due to the continued growth of Major League Soccer, the U.S. women’s national team's continued success and the nation's financial strength as a market for the four most significant European leagues.
The survey asked American sports fans to name their absolute favorite sport, with 10% now selecting soccer, helping it surpass baseball, which secured just 9% of the total. American football claimed a commanding 36%, a daunting lead over second-place basketball at 17%.
Other sports on the list ranking below soccer include ice hockey, tennis, boxing and MMA, as well as golf, all claiming 4% or less.
As part of the report, Daniel Monaghan of Ampere indicated that the growth of soccer fandom in the U.S. comes not only from teams in MLS and other professional domestic leagues, but also from the availability of worldwide competitions, driving up the sport’s value, compared to American-based sports that focus on a single league.
At the same time, soccer has become the leading force in the split-broadcast media-rights battle, as the new age of streaming grapples with traditional linear television providers. While the NFL and NBA both deal with similar issues, following soccer in the U.S. can require upwards of five subscriptions to follow the domestic game, top European leagues and international events.
With the 2026 World Cup set to be co-hosted in the U.S., Canada and Mexico, soccer is likely to gain more momentum as well, especially if the host nations make a significant and unifying run deep into the tournament.
Most Popular Sports in the United States
Sport
Share of Fans Favorite
American football
36%
Basketball
17%
Soccer
10%
Baseball
9%
Hockey
4%
Boxing/MMA
3%
Golf
2%