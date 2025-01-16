Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler Demands Trade – Impact on Hobby
Earlier this month, Jimmy Butler requested a trade from Miami Heat. The team playing a little hardball turned around and suspended Butler for 7 games, for what is being termed “detrimental conduct”. According to ESPN, Butler of course not backing down, reiterates to team president Pat Riley, that he wants out.
This is the back-and-forth game being played by the Heat and Butler, with the trade deadline less than a month away.
Jimmy Butler may no longer be the superstar he once was (ranked 28th per ESPN rankings), but still is considered a wrecking ball when it comes to the playoffs. Teams are looking for the chance to add the 5x All-Defensive player to their roster.
Teams inquiring about his availability, want to take advantage of his shutdown defense, and killer instincts during the most important time. His career PPG in the playoff sit 3 points higher than his regular season (21.3 PPG). The last two years alone in the playoffs, he has averaged over 27 PPG. Add these stats to already being one of the best defensive guards in the NBA, and you have a tenacious 2-way player that other teams don’t want to face.
But what impact do the trade and suspension shenanigans have on his value to the hobby? Are collectors no longer interested in a 35-year-old “really good player”? Are they tired of back-and-forth bickering? Or are collectors excited about the opportunity of Butler being traded to a contender like the Milwaukee Bucks or maybe the Golden State Warriors? Are collectors excited about the idea of Butler potentially winning a ring?
Looking at his 2012 Prizm RC (card #205) PSA 10, I was surprised at what I was seeing for a trend. Per Cardladder.com, over the past 2 weeks, it does show a steady climb from $68, to the past two sales reaching $100. The last three months, his card sales do represent a bit of a roller coaster. It seems that his RC card, fluctuated between $48 to $120, with an average sale landing at $80.54.
It looks like collectors are torn to what his value should be. The way I see it, collectors are buying his cards to sit on and put away in their personal collection. This buzz about him being traded, is reminding collectors who he was, what he is today, and where he will be in the future. That is, the Basketball Hall of Fame.