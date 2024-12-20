Michael Penix Jr. is now the starting QB for the Falcons. What that means for his card value
Micheal Penix Jr. became the last of the rookie quarterbacks drafted in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft to be named a starter this season (excluding the injured JJ McCarthy). This change was made in spite of the fact that the Falcons are coming off a win to snap a four game losing streak and sitting one game back of the Bucs in the NFC South, Coach Raheem Morris decided to make the switch after Kirk Cousins' lackluster recent performances in recent games(to put it nicely). This switch appears to be permanent as well barring injury. Drafted eighth overall, Penix came to the Falcons after finishing an impressive final season at the college ranks taking Washington to the National Championship game.
With his move to the top of the depth chart I wanted to take a look at the immediate impact this had had so far on Penix’s trading cards and take a shot at predicting what might happen next. Since the announcement came yesterday evening there has been a predictable uptick in price to Penix Jr. Cards. For example at this time last week a Penix Jr Origins non numbered RPA sold for $75 dollars. The same card one week later doubled in price to $125.
Another example of the shiftying market is the Penix Luminsences auto. Going back a little further, auctions of his red ink auto on eBay were selling for $75 to $100 in November. Those same autos have now increased to sale prices of $150-200 since he was named the Falcons starter. Keep in mind the sample sizes on sales are small but can be helpful as we head closer to his debut. This is also still less than their value around the time the product debuted.
Obviously the next step in seeing a continued upward trend for the Penix market will be dependent on how well he plays. Historically rookie quarterbacks tend to be volatile in the NFL and the hobby market for many reasons. For example the coaching staff might not want to overwhelm Penix right away thus having a basic gameplan. That said Penix has a few things working in his favor before the game that could help boost his card value. First,Penix has plenty of offensive weapons including top receivers Drake London and Darnell Mooney. Bijan Robinson is also one of the best running backs in the league and an asset in the passing game taking pressure off Penix. Penix was drafted as an older prospect at twenty four. That maturing and experience could help him succeed early in his pro career like has with Joe Burrow and Jayden Daniels. Lastly his first game is against the Giants, one of the worst teams in the league. Playing against a team that has essentially stopped trying should give him a confidence boost going forward and set him up for future success.
My recommendation to those that have invested in Penix cards would obviously be to hedge if possible. If you’ve got multiple autos and want to see a return, now is the time to sell a few cards before Sunday and take advantage of the increased demand. I also think Penix autos are a solid hold. As I said above he is in a better situation than many other rookie quarters find themselves in general and hopefully his maturity will help him find success early rewarding both the Falcons and collectors.