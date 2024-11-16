Mike Tyson still an American Icon vs Jake Paul
Mike Tyson is a flawed human inside and outside the squared circle, yet he's admired as a American boxing treasure. Sports has a way of doing such.
Growing up in Brooklyn and a boxing fan I was privy to hear about the young pugilist trying to fight his way off his Brownsville Brooklyn streets before he was "Mike Tyson". I became an early fan. His career has been a roller-coaster ride of highs, lows, sad affairs and rebirths. He's taken fans on quite a ride. His fights were events onto themselves. We'd all get together with food and drinks and prepare for three to six minutes of fury.
He's a transcendent sports figure, Some love him, some hate him but not many argue on his greatness during his epic high points. On November 15th,2024 like many I tuned into Netflix hoping an "old" Tyson could "Turn back the clock" just one more time, to channel that inner beast to teach a young big mouthed Jake Paul a lesson in humility. Much like Netflix's effort at their first live sports event he fell miserably short. Sure he lasted 16 minutes of fight time(8 two-minute rounds). "Fight" is definitely is an overstatement here on the events that transpired over those 16 minutes. He was very content just surviving while landing just 18 punches in those eight rounds. Remember as tough as Mike was/is....Father Time might actually be the greatest champion of all-time. I'll try to remember Tyson during his hey day and I'd like to share 5 of my favorite cards he has in that tribute.
1. 2021 Topps Once Upon a Time in Queens Autographed Card
2. 1991 Ringlords Players International
3. 1986 Panini Supersport Italian #153
4. 2006 Topps Allen and Ginter Auto #MT
5. 2013 Upper Deck Employees Exclusive PMG #E-MT
At the end of the contest he was asked if this would be the last time we'd see him in the ring. He responded "I don't know". What I know is that when a pre-fight press conference slap is better than anything we saw in the ring I hope it is.