NHL Topps Now Stickers: Everything You Need to Know
Topps Now may be known for their baseball and football cards, but the company also makes hockey stickers.
The stickers can be purchased via the Topps website each week. Each one highlights the best of what took place in the NHL the previous week.
Upper Deck holds the exclusive NHL license to make cards, but Topps can produce the online-exclusive stickers and an album each year.
The limited-time drop is also a great way to get stickers to top rookies before Upper Deck produces Young Guns cards in their flagship set.
Macklin Celebrini, this season's No. 1 draft pick, had his Topps sticker released this month after he made his NHL debut. Last season, Topps produced several Connor Bedard stickers that were a hot item with collectors.
A six-sticker bundle sell for $13.50. Five of the same sticker sells for $10.99. The option to buy 20 of them will set you back $39.99.
There is also a chase element this season. Look for randomly inserted parallels such as blue ice (# /10) and gold (1/1)
To date, this growing checklist has reached 12 cards. Last season, Topps produced 228 stickers, a set that concluded with the Florida Panthers winning the Stanley Cup.