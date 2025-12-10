Top Shelf Picks: NHL Best Bets Today (Predictions for Rangers-Blackhawks, Kings-Kraken)
We have a small four-game slate in the NHL on Wednesday night.
My best bets for tonight are targeting two road squads and a low-scoring game in Chicago.
Let’s get right into the best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Wednesday, Dec. 10.
NHL Best Bets for Wednesday, Dec. 10
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- New York Rangers (-142) at Chicago Blackhawks
- Rangers vs. Blackhawks UNDER 5.5 (+110)
- Los Angeles Kings (-148) at Seattle Kraken
New York Rangers (-142) at Chicago Blackhawks
The Rangers hit the road looking to end a two-game slide. Both of those losses came in overtime to some pretty good teams, and the Blackhawks aren’t on the level of either the Avalanche or Golden Knights. New York is still 5-1-2 in its last eight games.
Meanwhile, Chicago returns home from an ugly road trip. They started off find with a shootout loss and 2-1 win, but then fell 6-0 and 7-1 to the Kings and Ducks.
The Rangers have been road warriors this season at 12-4-1, and their underlying metrics are in the middle of the pack. On the flip side, the Blackhawks have the second-lowest expected goals share at 5-on-5, per Natural Stat Trick.
New York should be bigger favorites tonight in Chicago.
Rangers vs. Blackhawks UNDER 5.5 (+110)
I’m doubling down on this original six matchup by taking the under.
The Rangers are one of the lowest-scoring teams in the league with just 2.65 goals per game, and while the Blackhawks are at 2.97, they certainly haven’t shown that offense recently. Chicago has been held to three goals in its last three games, including just 20 shots on goal last time out.
Both teams are also in the bottom 10 in terms of expected goals for per 60 this season, and they each have a goalie that should be able to make some key saves.
Igor Shesterkin has a 2.46 goals-against average and .913 save percentage for the Rangers, and Spencer Knight has put up strong numbers as well with a 2.62 GAA and .914 SV%.
I’ll take the under at these plus odds between two low-scoring squads.
Los Angeles Kings (-148) at Seattle Kraken
The Kings are coming off a 4-2 win in Utah and wrap up this quick two-game road trip as favorites in Seattle. The Kraken fell 4-1 to the Wild on Tuesday night for their sixth-straight loss to fall to 11-10-6 overall and 6-5-3 at home on the season.
Los Angeles is among the top half of the league in expected goals for share, while the Kraken have the fifth-lowest at 44.94%.
Even if both of these teams had similar rest coming into this game, I’d take the Kings. The fact that the Kraken are on no days rest while the Kings were off Tuesday night just makes it that much better.
Seattle is 0-2-1 on no days rest this season with just two goals in those three games. This follows up an 0-12-0 record on no days rest last season.
