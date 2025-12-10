Top 5 Upper Deck Hockey Card Sales of 2025

There’s no doubt that Upper Deck has reshaped the NHL hockey card market with premium designs, innovative inserts, and a commitment to quality that has consistently elevated the way in which the hobby views hockey cards.

With flagship subsets such as Young Guns rookies and high-end brands such as The Cup, collectors are continually drawn to the chase by seeking out the next iconic rookie, rare patch auto, or short-print gem that defines each season’s excitement. Here are a highlight of the Top 5 Upper Deck Hockey Card Sales for 2025, so far.

2005-06 Upper Deck The Cup Alexander Ovechkin Hockey Autographed Rookie Patches Gold Rainbow 8/8 #179 BGS 8/10

This card sold via Sotheby's for $381,000 on April 21, 2025

2015-16 UD The Cup Hockey #197 Connor McDavid RPA RC Rookie Patch AUTO /99 BGS 9

This card sold via eBay for $43,900 on January 20, 2025

2015-16 Upper Deck Hockey Young Guns #201 Connor McDavid RC Rookie BGS 10 (Pristine - Black Label)

This card sold via eBay for $15,100 on January 23, 2025

2023-24 Upper Deck The Cup Hockey Connor Bedard 150 Rookie Patch Auto /99

This card sold via eBay for $12,842 on June 12, 2025. A Similar version of this card was also sold via eBay on June 6, 2025 for $10,998.

2025-26 UPPER DECK HOCKEY #205 IVAN DEMIDOV YOUNG GUNS ROOKIE RC HIGH GLOSS /10

This card sold via eBay for $10,077 on October 23, 2025.

These record-setting sales prove that not only is the NHL card market alive and well, but Upper Deck’s influence on the market remains high and if 2025 sales are any indication of the market’s momentum, prices are only going to go higher from here.

