Nora Hayd, the "Gothlete" Beach Volleyball Player, Inspiring Others to Be Themselves
She's been affectionately called the "Gothlete" or the "Goth" volleyball player. Nora Hayd, a sophomore beach volleyball player at Boise State, has embraced the nicknames and is glad to be able to have an impact.
"Online, there were a ton of random people who reached out to say they were inspired and loved that I was being myself," Hayd told Collectibles on SI. "I'm not trying to be like anyone else, but I am inspired by my experiences and the people I'm closest to."
Life has become more of a whirlwind since her Boise State team pictures were released in early October. Hayd stood out in white makeup, dark eyeshadow, piercings, and bright pink hair. About a week ago, she appeared with band members from Simple Plan, which Hot Topic coordinated.
While the newfound fame can have potential pitfalls, Hayd credits her teammates and the support staff for helping her navigate her athletic career, academics, and a swell of new opportunities.
"My teammates checked in on me when I started going viral to make sure I was okay," Hayd said. "My coaching staff has had constant meetings with me to check in. They've ensured that I wasn't getting overwhelmed with all of the attention and that I maintained a healthy balance."
One of the great things about today's college athletics landscape is that Hayd can capitalize on her sudden fame. She's been approached with Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deals with MAC Cosmetics, Hot Topic, and the NIL Store.
Hayd's exclusive hoodies, sweatshirts, and a graphic t-shirt, available at the Boise State NIL Store, were released on Oct. 10. The three exclusive products feature an image of her holding a volleyball that would fit right in at a Cure concert.
The next day, her t-shirt was the No. 7 best-seller nationally among all NIL Stores, which specializes in apparel. Her shirt was only behind apparel from fellow Bronco Ashton Jeanty, UCONN's Paige Bueckers, and clothes featuring the Western Kentucky mascot.
With a burgeoning fanbase off the court, Hayd, a visual arts major, looks forward to helping her team become one of the best this season and continue expressing herself.
"The team culture at Boise State is unmatched," Hayd said. "The coaching staff emphasizes growing on the court and as a person. I think we're going to be one of the top teams in the nation this season and that fits with my competitive style. I feel really at home here, and I made the right choice to become a Bronco."