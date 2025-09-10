How Is College Football's Breakout Star Still Without a Trading Card?
While most eyes during were on Arch Manning, Jeremiah Smith, or Dante Moore, it was a junior wide receiver in Los Angeles who may have seen his stock rise the most in Week 2 of the 2025 College Football Season. Though three catches for 91 yards and a score isn't normally enough to catapult a receiver into rarefied air, it was one of the catches in particular that turned the name Ja'Kobi Lane into a household name.
And if that highlight didn't do it for you, here it is again, en Español!
While the catch wasn't enough to jolt Ja'Kobi into serious Heisman contention or even leapfrog Jeremiah Smith of Ohio State as the college game's WR1, it was enough for SI's Caden Handwork to wonder if Lane and Trojan teammate Makhi Lemon might just be the best receiving tandem in college football.
Even in this day and age, of course, it takes more than a single viral moment to create lasting stardom. Still, Lane's catch against Georgia Southern wasn't really a fluke as his numbers from 2024 demonstrate.
At the moment, however, all collectors can do is marvel at the man's highlight film and look forward to his next eye-popping grab. As crazy as it sounds, Ja'Kobi Lane does not yet have any football cards to collect! Will that change soon? Probably. But in the meantime, Lane seems focused on far bigger things than NIL deals.
That's all well and good for Lane of course. Heck, it's even kind of refreshing. But speaking of refreshing, that might also describe exactly what collectors are doing with the Bowman U NOW web page every time Ja'Kobi adds another great catch to his college football highlight reel.
