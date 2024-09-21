4 MLS players for collectors to keep an eye on as the season winds down
We’re into the final four full match days of the 2024 MLS season and that makes it a perfect time to look at four players collectors should look out for as the regular season nears its conclusion.
Lionel Messi and his Inter Miami cohort of Luis Suárez, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba get enough shine as it is, so we will be examining four players who don’t play their home matches in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Marco Reus, LA Galaxy
The German superstar officially joined the LA Galaxy from the Bundesliga’s Borussia Dortmund
in August and immediately rewarded his new side with a goal and the match-winning assist off the bench in his first MLS contest, a moment that was captured in Topps Now MLS #116 (print run of 970).
It’s possible that Reus could feature in Major League Soccer’s flagship Topps product when that releases (they had Messi in their 2023 set after he signed from PSG) but he remains a name to watch with Topps Now MLS, particularly for those looking for a product with the midfielder in a Galaxy kit.
The LA Galaxy are currently top of the Western Conference and are poised for a long run in the postseason. If they go as far as many predict, Reus will be a major part of it.
Olivier Giroud, LAFC
Giroud was the other massive name that joined MLS this year when he added his name to the front line of LAFC in May.
Giroud has yet to feature in Topps Now MLS products and has only scored a single goal, which came in a 3-1 loss in the Leagues Cup final. Collectors are feverishly waiting for his first card in an LAFC kit and a goal or two in these final regular season matches would help.
Giroud also has the chance to collect his first trophy in the United States on September 25 as LAFC take on Sporting Kansas City in the US Open Cup final.
The French striker already won a World Cup, multiple FA Cups, the UEFA Champions League, the UEFA Europa League, the Coppa Italia, the UEFA Nations League. Why wouldn’t a collector want to commemorate a potential US Open Cup title (which, to be clear, wouldn’t feature in Topps Now MLS)?
Cavan Sullivan, Philadelphia Union/Union II
Sullivan made headlines earlier this year when he made his first appearance with the Philadelphia Union on July 17 when he became the youngest player in North American soccer to feature in a regular season match at 14 years, 293 days old.
If you’re unfamiliar, Sullivan signed a professional contract with the Philadelphia Union in May that includes an agreement to transfer him to the Premier League’s Manchester City when he turns 18.
Sullivan has been featured by himself in Topps Now MLS #107 (which was also sold as a /49 relic for $124.99) and Topps Now MLS #129 featured the teenage player alongside Lionel Messi
Sullivan finally made his second MLS appearance this week and every positive thing the prodigy does on the pitch will likely catch the eye of Topps Now.
Patrick Schulte, Columbus Crew
Patrick Schulte’s output over the past two seasons should have put him on the map of anyone who is interested in collecting American soccer players.
Schulte won MLS Cup in his rookie season with the Columbus Crew in 2023 and has followed that up by solidifying himself as one of the top goalkeepers in North America.
He was the starting goalkeeper for the United States during the Summer Olympics and earned a call up to the senior team during the last international window.
Schulte’s rookie card is available in 2023 Topps MLS products and he is an American name to look out for going forward, particularly if he continues to get chances with the USMNT under new head coach Mauricio Pochettino.