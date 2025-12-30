Five Best Deals From First Month of MLS Offseason—Ranked
The first month of the MLS offseason is almost in the books. MLS Cup 2025 is already a distant memory, and several players on the final teams of Inter Miami and Vancouver Whitecaps have already found new homes.
While the official FIFA transfer window does not open until January, the MLS silly season is already in full swing, with 30 teams looking to improve and put themselves in contention for the Phillip F. Anschutz trophy in 2026 and beyond.
With December all but taken care of, Sports Illustrated ranks the top five transfers, whether in or out, thus far in the MLS offseason.
5. Red Bull New York Acquire Cade Cowell on Loan
It has been a busy start to the offseason for Red Bull New York, naming former USMNT midfielder Michael Bradley as head coach, and making eight roster moves under the guidance of sporting director and former Red Bull Julian de Guzman.
The team will surely miss starting goalkeeper Carlos Coronel and key center back Peter Stroud, but made a swift attacking move to bring in former USMNT youth international Cade Cowell on loan from Chivas de Guadalajara in Liga MX.
The 22-year-old spent parts of three seasons with the San Jose Earthquakes and had 10 goals and 15 assists in 104 regular-season games before moving to Liga MX, where he has struggled to live up to the hype with 12 goals and five assists in 69 matches across all competitions.
Now back in MLS, the 2021 MLS All-Star will have a chance to rekindle his form and put himself back into the USMNT picture.
4. D.C United Sign Sean Johnson in Free Agency
D.C. United have had a formative offseason after finishing at the bottom of the MLS in 2025 and splitting with 2024 MLS Golden Boot winner Christian Benteke as part of their roster decisions. Through the first month of the offseason, they have bolstered the spine of their team, starting at the back with the signing of USMNT goalkeeper Sean Johnson in free agency.
Johnson, 36, had a standout year with Toronto FC, but struggled to secure wins with a relatively poor-performing side in front of him. Now in the waning years of his career, he comes to D.C. and should allow the club to grind out results, despite not being the better team in some contests.
At the same time, rebuilding the spine has been critical for D.C. United. In addition to Johnson, they signed center back Sean Nealis from Red Bull New York for $350,000 in GAM and MLS Golden Boot-contending striker Tai Baribo from the Philadelphia Union for up to $4.6 million in a cash-for-player trade.
3. LA Galaxy Add Centre Backs Jakob Glesnes, Justin Haak,
The LA Galaxy had one of their worst seasons in 2025 and made quick moves in the offseason to improve for 2026, hoping not only to return to the MLS Cup playoffs but also to compete for a seventh MLS Cup title.
In the first month of the offseason, they added MLS Defender of the Year runner-up Jakob Glesnes from the Philadelphia Union for up to $2.2 million GAM, and also signed versatile free agent center back Justin Haak from New York City FC—another move that rebuilds the defense.
Last season, the Galaxy conceded 66 goals, the second-most in MLS. Now, Glesnes, who has 224 MLS appearances under his belt, will help solidify their backline, alongside Haak, who at 24 years old already has 81 regular-season appearances and an MLS Cup to his name.
2. Dayne St. Clair to Inter Miami—When it’s Made Official
Several reports have indicated that the 2025 MLS Cup champions, Inter Miami, will sign 2025 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year, Dayne St. Clair, as a free agent.
St. Clair won the league’s top goalkeeping honor with Minnesota United in a season that saw him post a league-leading 77.93 save percentage, while recording career highs with 113 saves and 10 clean sheets across 30 regular-season matches.
For Miami, they look set to elevate one of their previously weakest positions. Although reports have suggested their MLS Cup starter, Rocco Ríos Novo, could return, it is clear they saw a void in their top-tier players and moved quickly for the Canadian international goalkeeper, who was one of the top players in MLS heading into free agency.
1. Austin FC Sell Osman Bukari for $6.5 million
Austin FC had an underwhelming 2025, finishing sixth in the Western Conference before losing to LAFC in the first round of the MLS Cup playoffs. As much as losing USMNT striker Brandon Vázquez to injury hampered them, winger Osman Bukari did not help weather the issues in attack.
After joining in May 2024 from Serbia’s Red Star Belgrade for a reported $7 million fee, Bukari scored just six goals and 10 assists in 50 games across all competitions, never living up to his Designated Player status.
This offseason, Austin managed to shed his $1.5 million contract and did so exceptionally, with Polish top-flight side Widzew Łódź paying a reported $6.5 million transfer fee. That cash influx provides plenty of funds to rebuild their roster through the remainder of the offseason.