Panini and NWSL Partner: What Soccer Card Collectors Should Know

In a multi-year agreement, Panini America is the exclusive trading card partner of the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) and the NWSL Player Association (NWSLPA). Here is what collectors can expect and who they should look out for.

Panini America and NWSL - Multi-Year Licensing Agreement

Panini will release licensed trading cards featuring some of its most popular brands, along with digital collectibles on its blockchain, and a sticker collection.

The 2026 NWSL season will begin on March 13th, and Panini has already released a set on its Panini Instant platform. These sets will include the full 33-card checklist along with a random parallel or autograph.

NWSL's inaugural season was in 2013 with eight teams; today, there are 16 teams, and in 2028, a 17th expansion team in Atlanta. Gotham FC, located in New York, is the defending champion. While finishing in eighth place, they got hot at the right time.

NWSL Players to Watch

There are three players that everyone should keep an eye on: Sophia Wilson, Temwa Chawinga, and Trinity Rodman.

Wilson is a forward for the Portland Thorns FC, missing the 2025 season due to being pregnant; she is ready to go for 2026. She scored 12 goals and six assists in 18 games in 2024.

Chawinga is the two-time MVP and looks to get her third this season. She plays for the Kansas City Current and is projected to finish in first place.

Rodman is returning to the Washington Spirit after signing a three-year extension. The Spirit is predicted to finish second, right behind the Current.

NWSL Rookies to Collect

Elise Evans - Chicago Stars

Evans signed from Stanford and is a much-needed piece for a weak defense that conceded 54 goals last season, 12 more than the next worst.

Jordynn Dudley - NJ/NY Gotham

Potentially the highest-rated forward in the NCAA signed with the defending champs. Jordynn left college a year early after scoring 30 goals in 53 matches, helping FSU win two national championships.

Yuna McCormack - Denver Summit

Yuna left college a year early after helping FSU win a national championship in 2025.