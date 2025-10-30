Kylie Kelce Was Stunned by This Couple’s Unexpected Travis Kelce Halloween Costume
This Halloween, countless red No. 87 jerseys and blonde-haired wigs will no doubt be seen on the streets by the night's end, the instantly recognizable trademarks of the NFL's most popular power couple: Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift.
Not all Travis Kelce Halloween costumes were made equal, though. Kylie Kelce recently brought on her husband and Travis's brother Jason for a special Halloween-themed episode of her podcast, Not Gonna Lie, to discuss some of the best costumes they've seen so far this year, and one of her all-time favorites happened to be Chiefs-inspired.
Kylie started to describe the couple's costume to Jason (around the 16:50 mark in the video): "It was a gentleman who was talking about how embarrassed he was that his wife bought him a Travis costume to wear, and so he had like 87, he's wearing a Chiefs jersey and like shoulder pads and football pants. The best part is, he says, 'But then I saw who my wife was dressing as for our couples costume, and I was okay with it.' And he pans to the backseat of the car—"
"She's like full sequins," Jason chimed in, assuming it would be a typical Travis-Taylor ensemble.
"Better," Kylie said. "Because that's what you'd expect. Big Red. ... And it was the woman of the couple. It was so good, I laughed out loud."
Here's video of that couple's funny Halloween costume reveal below:
Too good. A classic Andy Reid costume will never get old.
Coming off a three-game winning streak, Kelce and the Chiefs will be looking to do a little haunting of their own this Sunday when they take on the Bills on the road.