Kylie Kelce Was Stunned by This Couple’s Unexpected Travis Kelce Halloween Costume

Kylie Kelce was pleasantly surprised by one couple's unexpected Travis Kelce Halloween costume.
Kylie Kelce was pleasantly surprised by one couple's unexpected Travis Kelce Halloween costume. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
This Halloween, countless red No. 87 jerseys and blonde-haired wigs will no doubt be seen on the streets by the night's end, the instantly recognizable trademarks of the NFL's most popular power couple: Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift.

Not all Travis Kelce Halloween costumes were made equal, though. Kylie Kelce recently brought on her husband and Travis's brother Jason for a special Halloween-themed episode of her podcast, Not Gonna Lie, to discuss some of the best costumes they've seen so far this year, and one of her all-time favorites happened to be Chiefs-inspired.

Kylie started to describe the couple's costume to Jason (around the 16:50 mark in the video): "It was a gentleman who was talking about how embarrassed he was that his wife bought him a Travis costume to wear, and so he had like 87, he's wearing a Chiefs jersey and like shoulder pads and football pants. The best part is, he says, 'But then I saw who my wife was dressing as for our couples costume, and I was okay with it.' And he pans to the backseat of the car—"

"She's like full sequins," Jason chimed in, assuming it would be a typical Travis-Taylor ensemble.

"Better," Kylie said. "Because that's what you'd expect. Big Red. ... And it was the woman of the couple. It was so good, I laughed out loud."

Here's video of that couple's funny Halloween costume reveal below:

Too good. A classic Andy Reid costume will never get old.

Coming off a three-game winning streak, Kelce and the Chiefs will be looking to do a little haunting of their own this Sunday when they take on the Bills on the road.

