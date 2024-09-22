Should I Get My Sports Card Graded?
After getting sports cards in your collection, you may start to wonder if it’s time to get your cards graded.
Grading takes collecting to another level. It’s not just owning the cards, but having a third-party authenticator determine the card's condition.
There are several reasons why you may want to get a card graded, so this guide will help you decide if you should get your cards graded.
What is card grading?
Several third-party companies authenticate and grade cards, giving them a value from 1-10 based on the card's condition — one being the lowest and 10 being the highest and in the best condition.
The cards are then encapsulated in a plastic “slab” with a label that says what the card is and the grade of the card. Sometimes a card may get an “Authentic” designation if a collector doesn’t want the condition but wants to ensure a card is real.
Here are the reasons you might want to grade a card
Protection & Preservation
If you never intend to sell your cards, there is still a case to grade them. This is especially true for many vintage card collectors.
The encapsulation allows the cards to get sealed away from the elements, protecting them from potential drops or mishandling.
The plastic cases are sonically welded, making it harder to crack the cards out of the slabs.
Authentication
How do you know if a card is real? That’s where the grading companies come in and can determine if a card is authentic.
Counterfeit cards are a known issue within the card collection hobby and there are cards where more exist than others like Michael Jordan’s 1986-87 Fleer rookie card.
Third-party authenticators have the expertise to determine if a card is real.
They also look for alterations on a card such as trimming, color added, polishing or other types of after-market restoration.
Added Value
When a card is graded, it receives a numerical grade. Sometimes, getting a card in top condition is tough for a particular run of cards and a Gem Mint 10 may be worth more than an ungraded or raw card.
Collectors often want their cards in the best condition possible and will pay a premium for that.
You see that often with cards that are tough to find in high grades. When someone lists a card as a “Pop 1,” it means the card is the only one like it in the respective company’s population report.
That’s often when buyers are willing to pay a premium.
Future Value
Even if you have no intention of selling a card, getting it slabbed and graded is great for the future.
There may come a time when you need to sell cards to pay for something else or you could potentially fall out of love with collecting. The cards may even be left to family members.
The grading allows for a quicker and easier way to liquidate the cards no matter who is selling. It takes the guesswork out of any potential sales when it comes to authentication and condition.
There are many reasons to want to grade your cards. When you decide it’s time to grade your cards, make sure you choose the grading company that is right for you.