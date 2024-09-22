Should I Get My Sports Card Graded?

50/50 Club! ⚾🌟 #ShoheiOhtani



Looking back at a couple of notable #ToppsNow cards featuring some of Shohei’s most prominent headlines to start the current MLB season! Both of these examples recieveing CGC Pristine 10 grades! ✨



Will you be trying to add the most recent Shohei… pic.twitter.com/3MuEmiL7Ls