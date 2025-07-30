From Employee to Owner: A New Chapter for New York's Bleecker Trading
One of the most beloved names in the modern hobby is turning the page. Bleecker Trading, the New York-based collectible shop that helped reshape the social side of card collecting, has been acquired by Head of Operations Matt Winkelried.
The sale marks the start of a new era—but not a new direction. Winkelried, who first discovered Bleecker as a customer before joining the team in 2024, says the shop reignited a deeper purpose.
“Walking into Bleecker unlocked this fire in me,” said Winkelried. “I didn’t just want to collect, I wanted to help build something that brings my passion to more communities, while driving significant growth in a business that is poised for expansion.”
Founded in 2020 by Mark Zablow of Cogent World, Bleecker was always more than just a store. Designed as a cultural and community space, the shop quickly became a hub for collectors of all ages—blending retail with trade nights, curated events, and even a backyard to hang out, talk shop, and make deals. Zablow, who remains involved in an advisory role, emphasized the founding vision:
“From the start, the vision was to build a communal space for collectors—a company designed to bring lifestyle and hospitality to the collecting experience,” he said. “Bleecker started as a space for collectors and became a movement.”
That movement includes headline-making trade nights, collaborations with celebrities and athletes, and creative partnerships with major lifestyle brands like Calvin Klein, Corona, and Samsung. Bleecker has also become a pioneer in grading and valuation accessibility, hosting PSA drop-off events and helping collectors with on-site assessments and buyouts.
Its impact on New York’s collecting scene is undeniable. Bleecker has frequently packed the space with millions of dollars in high-end cards—modern grails and vintage legends alike—while also creating space for first-timers to find their footing in the hobby.
As Winkelried takes over, he’s aiming to deepen—not dilute—that energy. “This next chapter isn’t just about scale,” he said. “It’s about deepening the community that Bleecker Trading has already built, investing in our incredible team members, and doubling down on our brand identity to fuel our next phase of growth.”
But even as the market expands, its mission stays grounded: creating a culture-first, collector-powered space where everyone—from casual fans to high-end investors—feels at home.
Because at Bleecker, it was never just about the cards. It was always about the people who collect them.
