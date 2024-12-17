Rare Jay-Z Card Plummets in Value After Diddy Allegations
Did you know Jay-Z has a rookie card? In the 2005-06 Topps Chrome Basketball set, five celebrities were included in the checklist: Christie Brinkley, Jay-Z, Shannon Elizabeth, Carmen Electra, and Jenny McCarthy. Over time it was Jay-Z's card that seemed to stand out as he continued to grow as a cultural and musical icon.
While Jay-Z's Topps cards have always held a niche appeal among collectors, recent allegations seem to have impacted their market sentiment. The Topps Chrome gold refractor, limited to just 99 copies, is one of the most notable parallels and seems to have taken a significant hit in value.
On November 28th of this year, it sold at auction as a PSA 9 for $1,291, only to sell on December 15th for $1,170 as a BGS 9.5. The grade is relevant here, as a BGS 9.5 is Beckett's "Gem Mint" grade, and often sells for twice the value of a PSA 9. Another notable point is that the BGS 9.5 sold in December was stamped 01/99, meaning it was the first one printed, which usually carries a premium price point.
While it's entirely likely that Jay-Z's lawsuit will be dismissed, there's an important lesson to be learned here. Collectors often speculate on a young athlete's potential by weighing their talent, excitement, and statistics against the risk of injury. While these metrics are undeniably important, off-court relevance is just as crucial. For instance, Travis Kelce's cards skyrocketed in popularity after his relationship with superstar Taylor Swift was made public. Let Jay-Z's situation serve as a reminder to collectors that the opposite effect can also occur.