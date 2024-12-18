The Cards and Unstoppable Rise of Chelsea Green
In an outcome that many wrestling fans hoped for Chelsea Green became the first United States Women’s Champion at Saturday Night’s Main Event in New York this past weekend. Green claimed the gold after defeating Michin in the inaugural US title tournament finals. A ten plus year veteran with successful runs as Knockouts Champion in TNA and ROH, this was Green’s first singles title in the WWE. This latest run has been well deserved. No matter what she’s being asked to do, whether it’s taking a massive dive from an 18 foot ladder in Money in the Bank to her funny vinetts to promote her dumpster match, to rolling around in said dumpster after loosing, everything has been at an exceptionally high level. Now that she’s the first and longest reigning United States Women's Champion I wanted to take a look at her hobby market.
Topps Women’s Division NXT first auto
Green’s WWE rookie card debut happened during her first as part of the NXT brand. Released as part of the Women’s division product the set included base autos and parallels. Currently her based auto is selling for a respectable $30 while the most recent sale of a PSA 10 orange auto number out of 50 sold for a solid $240. I like the look of these cards and now that Fanatics/Topps has the liscense for WWE trading cards and excited to see what they come up with going forward.
Panini Prizm Auto
Green’s auto debut in the flagship Panini product happened in 2024 with her Prizm Superstars Autograph. Her base auto’s have been selling for around $40 while a PSA 10 Prizm auto number to 24 sold for $165 and a PSA 10 Gold number to 10 sold for $175.
Panini National Treasures
If you’re looking to shop at the top of the hobby market Green did make her debut in the National Treasures that was release on December 12, 2024. Her autos in the set include short print Superstar Material relic autos as well as non relic autos. So far no short print relic autos have sold but a recent non relic NT auto sold for $80. Expect the short print relic autos to sell at a much higher price.
Clearly I'm a big fan of Chelsea Green. To me she has always been an underrated superstar both in WWE and in the hobby. As I said before she has excelled at everything being asked of her to date in WWE. She was even trusted to have the first match with international star Guilia in NXT. My hope and expectation is that Green's star will continue to rise and with that rise would come an increase in card values. Given her relatively modest prices now might be the time to buy for collectors.