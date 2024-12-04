The rise of Marvel Cards
Two months ago, Topps came out with a relase of Topps Chrome coming out with a various number of characters that were released throughout the years. This was the first global relase for Topps ever. Previosuly, Topps sold cards in Europe, the Middle East and 2019. When Topps did there release here in the United States, it became a major hit and boxes sold out immediately. Right now on Dave and Adams you can get a box on discount for $549.95 but it was listed for $749.95.
This set includes hundreds of characters including: Spiderman, Ironman, The Hulk, Black Panther, Wolvernine and several others. They also offer a vary unique color parrels such as a spiderman red on red. Also, are included autos of the characters. The question is who signs the cards? The actors? Topps? It doesn't seem to matter to fans because cards listed on ebay right now are going for $739.04 for a purple signed Spiderman, $50,000 for a dual auto of Spiderman and Ironman, and $1500 for a dual auto of the Hulk and Wolverine. Also listed is a 1/5 Red Spiderman auto for $30,000 or best offer. On November 30th, a Iron Man Superfactor 1/1 sold for $38,430 on Goldin. That is an insanse amount of money for a non sports card espcially around the Holidays, but it proves in my opinion that Marvel is here to stay for awhile.
Shortly after, Topps released there Sapphire edition and this was also a big hit and in my opinion one of the best releases of the year. Right now on ebay, you can buy a case of Sapphire for $10,000. Similar to Chrome, you are looking for the main characters Spiderman, Iron Man, Wolverine, Black Panther and several others. Also, listed on Ebay is a Iron Man and Spiderman dual auto 1/5 red listed for $20,000. I would be interested to see what this is going to sell for because that is one nice looking card and if I could afford it, I would hop on it.
I think prices will come down eventually, but in my opinion Marvel will still become a big player in the market because of the movies. It was recently annouced that Denzel Washington, is going to play a role in the new Black Panther movie when it is released. It has not been announced by Disney, which character he will play, but I would expect Black Panther prices to increase and the character he plays. Denzel, says this will be one of the last movies he will do because he had such a successful career. Marvel, is also obviously big with kids I have introduced Spiderman to my daughters and they love it. I have bought them a few based Spiderman cards for Christmas to hold onto.
Marvel, is also big because it brings back childhood memories for people such as myself. I have bought a few Marvel Sapphire cards and boxes for my collection and I intend to add a few more to my collection.
The one interesting aspect of Marvel, is a majority of these cards are shipped from China. I split a case of Sapphire with my cousin for $8,000 and that didn't include fee's. We intend to sit on it for a little bit, to see how prices progress but we may eventually open it. When you are opening these boxes, or joining breaks you are chasing the numbered parrell cards and the autos. Breakers, here in the US are having trouble finding cases over the past few months.
I hope Topps, continues with these releases because they are beautiful cards and they will continue to come out with the movies in my opinion and how big of a hit these releases were. One of my phrases is, athletes come and go but Characters are here forever.