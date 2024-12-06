The Ultimate Sports Card Dilemma: Trade Your Collection for Your Grail?
One of the most debated questions in sports cards. Would you trade every last card in your collection, for your absolute grail? I've reached out to a number of the biggest collectors in our space, and received many replies.
While a handful of collectors said yes, the vast majority gave a resounding no - they wouldn’t. This might come as a surprise. Why wouldn’t they trade their collection for the 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle they’ve dreamed of owning their whole lives? How could they pass up a 1933 Goudey autographed Babe Ruth card?
The answer is that despite the instant, or even long-term gratification of owning such a great card, the second thoughts or feelings of regret are inevitable. The ability to trade, sell, and upgrade would be gone - along with the years spent searching for key cards that made the collection what it was. In fact, it's no longer a collection; it's simply "a card". One would need to start over from the beginning, without the ability to use their cards as consolidation pieces. The ultimate chase would have come to an end.
We see a similar sentiment echoed by Collectors CEO Nat Turner during a recent appearance on the Stacking Slabs Podcast. When asked how much it bothers him that he's spent years chasing the final 3 cards in the elusive 1997 Metal Universe PMG Green set, he responded, "It doesn't really bother me because it's the chase. I'm actually kind of dreading finishing it if I ever do, because the chase will be over."
While we all have an ultimate grail card we're working toward, it's important to remember that the pursuit itself is often what we enjoy most.