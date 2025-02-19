Collectibles On SI

Top Sports Cards Sales of the Week – Week of February 9th 2025

Russ Gioseffi

Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) reacts in the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) reacts in the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Collectors and investors are constantly busy with their day to day, that sometimes they miss out on something special in the hobby. With jobs, family, and just the grind of day, sometimes just grabbing a few packs at your local card shop is just what you need.

Today, I am going to take you back in time, just one week actually, and highlight the biggest sales for the week of February 9th  2025. If you missed it, there were some absolute monsters sold across multiple different auction platforms. Who will make the list? Jordan? Kobe Bryant? Mantle? Cobb?

I will only use verified sales per Cardladder.com, as some sales can go unpaid.

Number 5:

2000 Playoff Contenders Tom Brady RC Auto BGS 9

Tom Brady
Tom Brady / Picture credited to Cardladder.com

Sold via Fanatics Weekly

Date: February 9th

Price: $32,400

Number 4:

1984-85 Star Michael Jordan BGS 8

Michael Jordan
Michael Jordan / picture credited to Cardladder.com

Sold via Goldin

Date: February 13th

Price: $32,940

Number 3:

2004 Panini Sports Mega Cracks La Liga Lionel Messi RC BGS 9.5

Messi
Messi / Picture credited to Cardladder.com

Sold via Fanatics Weekly

Date: February 9th

Price: $50,400

Number 2:

2018 National Treasures Shai Gilgeous-Alexander RC Patch Auto BGS 9.5

Shai Gilgeous- Alexander
Shai Gilgeous- Alexander / picture credited to Cardladder.com

Sold via Fanatics Weekly

Date: February 9th

Price: $84,000

For the number 1 spot of the week, we have…..

2017 Panini National Treasures Patrick Mahomes RC Patch Auto PSA 9

Patrick Mahomes
Patrick Mahomes / Credit to Cardladder.com

Sold via Goldin

Date: February 13th

Price $98,511.66

Love seeing the top sales being spread across multiple sports. And if one thing continues to be true, are G.O.A.T.'s will continue to prevail. With the 2000 Contenders continuing to be the most iconic card of Brady's career, to Michael Jordan continuing to set records with his Star RC card. Lionel Messi being the greatest soccer player to put on a pair of cleats, to Mahomes continuing push his way to top of Mount Rushmore.

One pleasant surprise here, is SGA and his National Treasure RC. Shai continues to climb his way up the ladder of best NBA players in today's game, and collectors are investing.

If ever you thought the hobby was dying, that cards are being over produced, over hyped, this is a good indication that the hobby is in good health.

Published |Modified
Russ Gioseffi
RUSS GIOSEFFI

Home/Inside the Hobby