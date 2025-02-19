Top Sports Cards Sales of the Week – Week of February 9th 2025
Collectors and investors are constantly busy with their day to day, that sometimes they miss out on something special in the hobby. With jobs, family, and just the grind of day, sometimes just grabbing a few packs at your local card shop is just what you need.
Today, I am going to take you back in time, just one week actually, and highlight the biggest sales for the week of February 9th 2025. If you missed it, there were some absolute monsters sold across multiple different auction platforms. Who will make the list? Jordan? Kobe Bryant? Mantle? Cobb?
I will only use verified sales per Cardladder.com, as some sales can go unpaid.
Number 5:
2000 Playoff Contenders Tom Brady RC Auto BGS 9
Sold via Fanatics Weekly
Date: February 9th
Price: $32,400
Number 4:
1984-85 Star Michael Jordan BGS 8
Sold via Goldin
Date: February 13th
Price: $32,940
Number 3:
2004 Panini Sports Mega Cracks La Liga Lionel Messi RC BGS 9.5
Sold via Fanatics Weekly
Date: February 9th
Price: $50,400
Number 2:
2018 National Treasures Shai Gilgeous-Alexander RC Patch Auto BGS 9.5
Sold via Fanatics Weekly
Date: February 9th
Price: $84,000
For the number 1 spot of the week, we have…..
2017 Panini National Treasures Patrick Mahomes RC Patch Auto PSA 9
Sold via Goldin
Date: February 13th
Price $98,511.66
Love seeing the top sales being spread across multiple sports. And if one thing continues to be true, are G.O.A.T.'s will continue to prevail. With the 2000 Contenders continuing to be the most iconic card of Brady's career, to Michael Jordan continuing to set records with his Star RC card. Lionel Messi being the greatest soccer player to put on a pair of cleats, to Mahomes continuing push his way to top of Mount Rushmore.
One pleasant surprise here, is SGA and his National Treasure RC. Shai continues to climb his way up the ladder of best NBA players in today's game, and collectors are investing.
If ever you thought the hobby was dying, that cards are being over produced, over hyped, this is a good indication that the hobby is in good health.