Tarik Skubal Gears Up For Another Cy Young in 2026 - His Best Cards

Pitchers haven't enjoyed the premium in the sports card market that hitters have had with collectors - there's many theories about why this is, but it's been long been accepted that that's just the way it is. Could it be that Tarik Skubal helps to change that? He's obviously been throwing lights out the last couple of seasons, racking up back to back Cy Youngs along the way. He's currently pitching for the USA Team in the World Baseball Classic which places his talent on a global stage. Given the timing, it's a good time to take a deeper look at his essential cards.

BOWMAN CHROME PROSPECT AUTOGRAPH 2020 TARIK SKUBAL

2020 Tarik Skubal Bowman Chrome Autograph | CardLadder

In the court of public opinion, Skubal's Bowman Chrome Prospects Autograph card is the gold standard. While not a mainstream rookie card, the Bowman brand is well known throughout the hobby. When you combine brand awareness with the fact that it's one of the first cards of Skubal produced with an on-card autograph, the case is made for a solid future for collectors on the fence.

TOPPS CHROME 2021 TARIK SKUBAL

2021 Tarik Skubal Topps Chrome | CardLadder

Topps released their first cards of Skubal in 2021, making this one of his "official rookie cards, complete with the "RC" logo. There are of course refractor parallels and an autograph version, but the rookie card itself is worth adding to any collection based on the great photo alone - a great shot of Skubal immediately after release.

TOPPS CHROME AUTOGRAPH 2021 TARIK SKUBAL

2021 Tarik Skubal Topps Chrome Autograph | CardLadder

The 2021 Topps Chrome autograph hast its refractor serially numbered parallels to choose from, but for simplicity's sake let's just admire the base auto card. This card was only available through a redemption card and while not officially listed as a short print, it's not so easy to find. The Topps brand helps this card stand out - especially when one takes into account that including parallels, there were hundreds of Skubal autograph cards released in 2021.

TOPPS TIER ONE PATCH AUTO 2025 TARIK SKUBAL

2025 Tarik Skubal Topps Tier One Patch Auto | CardLadder

Limited to just five copies, this patch auto card from Topps' 2025 Tier One product. This particular card shows off a button patch and a nice shot of Skubal yelling - presumably after another strike-out. The only potential knock is the use of a sticker auto but all in all a strong card with strong value - this recently sold for $355.