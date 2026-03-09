From Lebron to Skenes: Top 5 Rookie Patch Auto Card Sales in the Past Year

Rookie patch autograph (RPA) cards are the trifecta of sports cards. Each of them alone holds value, but when you put all three on one card, the value can increase exponentially. Here is a look at the top five sales over the last year.

2003-04 Exquisite Collection Gold /23 LeBron James PSA 9

PSA

LeBron James has been an All-Star 22 times, has won four championships with three different teams, and has won four regular-season MVP awards. James is the all-time scoring leader and isn't slowing down, averaging 22 points a game this season, adding to his total.

Given that James has had a remarkable career, it's not surprising to see his card at the top of the list for sales over the last 12 months. The RPA for James was sold on Aug 21, 2025, for $4.25m.

2024 Topps Chrome Update Paul Skenes MLB Debut Patch PSA 10

PSA

Paul Skenes is one of baseball's youngest superstars, and coming off a CY Young Award in 2025, he looks to repeat that in 2026. The debut patch is one of the biggest chase cards that Fanatics has produced. Every player has their first major league game, and they now have a patch from that game to prove it, and put into a card.

Skenes' RPA, which sold for $1.11m on Mar 21, 2025, is currently at Dick's Sporting Goods in Pittsburgh for anyone to see.

2009-10 Panini National Treasures /99 Stephen Curry BGS 9.5

Cardladder

Stephen Curry has won four championships, two regular-season MVP awards, and is the all-time three-point leader in the NBA. Curry led his Warriors to a 73-9 record in 2015-2016 and was the only player in NBA history to be the MVP unanimously.

Curry's RPA sold for $675k on Sep 26, 2025.

2024 Panini Flawless WNBA Platinum Caitlin Clark Logowoman 1/1

Cardladder

Caitlin Clark is the all-time leading NCAA Division I scorer with 3,951 points, playing four years at Iowa. She is currently on the Indiana Fever, picked number one by them in 2024, and won the Rookie of the Year Award.

Clark's RPA sold for $660k on Jul 24, 2025.

2023 National Treasures Victor Wembanyama Logoman 1/1 PSA 9

PSA

Victor Wembanyama was the number one pick in the 2023 NBA draft by the Spurs and won the Rookie of the Year Award. The Spurs are currently the number two team in the Western Conference, and Victor is establishing himself as one of the top players in the NBA.

Victor's RPA sold for $528k on Mar 21, 2025.