Topps Hobby Rip Night is Back!
Originally launched in September 2023, Topps Hobby Rip Night is a must attend event for every collector, of all ages. Initially started to bring the hobby community together, gathering for a day/night of fun at their local card shops, it's quickly turned into some of the most memorable highlights and stories, the hobby has to offer. The next iteration takes place on Saturday, February 22nd; so here's everything you need to know.
Everything to know about Hobby Rip Night
What is Hobby Rip Night?
Topps Hobby Rip Night is an event that pairs local card shops with their community, to host a plethora of meaningful experiences. While each card shop puts their own twist on "HRN", it's geared towards bringing the whole hobby community together to celebrate, rip packs, and experience the joy that can happen when we all come together to celebrate the hobby. Some LCSs (Local Card Shop) offer discounts on wax boxes/packs, others have pack wars, some offer prizes, with athlete appearances sprinkled in there as well; all to say, it's a great time.
When did Hobby Rip Night start?
Topps Hobby Rip Night had it's first ever event on September 30th, 2023. Launched with 212 hobby shops, 14 athletes, and 25,000 collectors attending across the board, all in the US; the community took notice. In the most recent "HRN" (September 14th 2024), the growth was evident; the participating shops more than doubled, reaching 568 hobby shops, participating athletes grew to 101, and 55,000 collectors. Most notably, the first iteration was held only in the United States, and with the latest in 2024, HRN reached 10 countries; including Greece and the United Kingdom. While the number of shops, athletes, and countries isn’t final yet for February 22nd, it is likely to make another step forward.
What athletes are attending Hobby Rip Night (Four)?
One of the coolest parts of the Hobby Rip Night experience is the ability Topps/Fanatics give collectors to connect with athletes in a way that hasn't been done before. Across the nation, athletes will be dispersed to LCSs, creating lifelong memories for all collectors involved. While no official announcements have been made about athlete appearances for HRN4, some previous guests include Ronald Acuna Jr. and Victor Wembanyama. For athlete announcements, keep an eye peeled to the Topps socials.
How can I participate?
To find out if your local card shop is participating, or to find a Hobby Rip Night nearest to you, use the shop locator included here.