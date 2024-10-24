Topps Now Announces LeBron James and Bronny James NBA Debut Card
The 2024 NBA season started with a historical and highly anticipated moment: veteran LeBron James, entering his 22nd season, took the floor to play alongside his son, Bronny, in his rookie debut game with the L.A. Lakers taking on the Minnesota Timberwolves.
To commemorate the event, Topps has released an exclusive base card from their print-to-order line, Topps Now. The card became available for purchase starting at $11.99 per card on the Topps website on Wednesday, October 23rd, and will be available until Saturday, October 26th at 5:00 PM EDT.
With the purchase of a base card comes the chance to score a randomly inserted Foil Base Card and several numbered parallels up to 99. The top sought-after products available at random are a one-of-one FoilFractor base card and a redemption card for a one-of-one on-card dual auto of the father-son pair.
Though Topps, an entity of Fanatics Collectibles, does not have NBA licensing rights until 2025, LeBron is exclusive to the parent company for trading cards.
The odds of the two playing together have oscillated as James Sr.'s retirement has crept into the narrative surrounding the superstar in recent years. Additionally, James Jr. had a health scare after suffering cardiac arrest while at a USC Trojans basketball practice in the summer of 2023. The college freshman later returned to the hardwood and played fourteen games with USC before declaring for the 2024 NBA Draft. The Lakers then drafted James Jr. with the 55th overall pick in the second round.
Ken Griffey Jr. and Sr., the first father-son duo to play together in the MLB in 1990, attended the game to celebrate the rare accomplishment. The Lakers went on to overcome the Timberwolves with a 103-110 home win.