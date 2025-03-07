Topps NOW Celebrates Iyo Sky with Latest WWE Release
Topps NOW has once again captured a monumental moment in professional wrestling, announcing an exclusive card release featuring WWE Women's World Champion Iyo Sky. This latest addition to the Topps NOW lineup celebrates Sky’s incredible achievement as just the seventh WWE Women's Grand Slam Champion in history.
Iyo Sky, known for her high-flying athleticism and undeniable charisma, has been a dominant force in WWE. Her journey to the top has been marked by unforgettable matches and championship triumphs, culminating in her status as just the seventh female WWE star to achieve Grand Slam status. Now, both fans and collectors alike have the opportunity to own a piece of that legacy through Topps NOW's limited-edition release.
The print run for this special edition follows the standard Topps NOW format, offering an open-edition base card as well as a series of highly sought-after foil parallels. These parallels include:
- Gold Foil – Numbered to /50
- Orange Foil – Numbered to /25
- Black Foil – Numbered to /10
- Red Foil – Numbered to /5
- FoilFractor – A true collector’s gem, numbered 1/1
With the growing popularity of WWE trading cards and the continued rise of Iyo Sky as one of the most exciting talents in professional wrestling, this Topps NOW release is expected to generate significant interest among collectors. Whether you're a longtime fan of Sky or simply looking to add a valuable piece to your collection, this latest drop is a must-have.
As the demand for wrestling cards continues to rise, Iyo Sky’s accomplishments and a reminder of how trading cards have become a dynamic part of wrestling culture. Be sure to head on over to Topps.com and grab your copy before the sale of these cards ends on March 8th.