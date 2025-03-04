WWE Elimination Chamber Event Receives Topps Now Cards
After one of the most shocking moments in WWE history, a Topps Now release was not just expected, but highly anticipated.
The release is a little more scaled back than recent drops with no relics and only the Bianca Belair card features multiple autograph parallels, but the product still packs a punch.
Four of the seven cards are base and parallel only starting at $8.99 with randomly inserted parallels of Gold /50, Orange /25, Black /10, Red /5, and a 1/1 FoilFractor.
- Randy Orton is featured on Card 24 after an epic return to the ring as he pummels a security guard
- Card 25 commemorated John Cena’s fourth (and potentially final) Elimination Chamber win
- Card 26 features Cody Rhodes and The Rock just moments before the “American Nightmare” turned down the “Final Boss’” offer
- Jade Cargill made a stunning return during the women’s Elimination Chamber match, as commemorated on Card 28
The remaining three cards all feature autograph chases and are priced at $11.99.
- Two-time Elimination Chamber champion Bianca Belair graces Card 23 in a triumphant post-win pose
- Card 27 may be the most sought-after featuring The Rock, John Cena, and rapper Travis Scott in the ring as Cody Rhodes lies bleeding on the ground in the background
- Though Cody Rhodes is on Card 29, John Cena and his massive heel-turn are the main event
For Bianca Belair’s card, the same parallels for the non-auto cards are possible in addition to /10, /5, and 1/1 autograph redemptions. The other two, however, are limited to the color parallels and only a 1/1 FoilFractor autograph redemption.
Card 27 may be one of the most sought-after professional wrestling cards. A 1/1 triple on-card autograph featuring The Rock, John Cena, and Travis Scott during Cena’s shocking betrayal of not just Cody Rhodes, but his two decades as the good guy face of WWE.
The cards will be available for purchase until March 6th at 4:15 EST.