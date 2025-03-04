Collectibles On SI

WWE Elimination Chamber Event Receives Topps Now Cards

The event received seven cards featuring autograph chases from stars like John Cena, The Rock, Cody Rhodes, Bianca Belair, Travis Scott, and more.

After one of the most shocking moments in WWE history, a Topps Now release was not just expected, but highly anticipated.

The release is a little more scaled back than recent drops with no relics and only the Bianca Belair card features multiple autograph parallels, but the product still packs a punch.

Four of the seven cards are base and parallel only starting at $8.99 with randomly inserted parallels of Gold /50, Orange /25, Black /10, Red /5, and a 1/1 FoilFractor.

Randy Orton 2025 WWE Topps NOW Card 24 Base
Randy Orton 2025 WWE Topps NOW Card 24 Base / Topps
John Cena 2025 WWE Topps NOW Card 25 Base
John Cena 2025 WWE Topps NOW Card 25 Base / Topps
Cody Rhodes/The Rock 2025 WWE Topps NOW Card 26 Base
Cody Rhodes/The Rock 2025 WWE Topps NOW Card 26 Base / Topps
Jade Cargill 2025 WWE Topps NOW Card 28 Base
Jade Cargill 2025 WWE Topps NOW Card 28 Base / Topps

The remaining three cards all feature autograph chases and are priced at $11.99. 

Bianca Belair 2025 WWE Topps NOW Card 23 Autograph 1/1 FoilFractor
Bianca Belair 2025 WWE Topps NOW Card 23 Autograph 1/1 FoilFractor / Topps

For Bianca Belair’s card, the same parallels for the non-auto cards are possible in addition to /10, /5, and 1/1 autograph redemptions. The other two, however, are limited to the color parallels and only a 1/1 FoilFractor autograph redemption. 

John Cena 2025 WWE Topps NOW Card 29 Autograph 1/1 FoilFractor
John Cena 2025 WWE Topps NOW Card 29 Autograph 1/1 FoilFractor / Topps

Card 27 may be one of the most sought-after professional wrestling cards. A 1/1 triple on-card autograph featuring The Rock, John Cena, and Travis Scott during Cena’s shocking betrayal of not just Cody Rhodes, but his two decades as the good guy face of WWE. 

The Rock/John Cena/Travis Scott - 2025 WWE Topps NOW Card 27 Triple Autograph 1/1 FoilFractor
The Rock/John Cena/Travis Scott - 2025 WWE Topps NOW Card 27 Triple Autograph 1/1 FoilFractor / Topps

The cards will be available for purchase until March 6th at 4:15 EST.

