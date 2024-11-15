What to look for in 2024 Topps Chrome Update
The simple answer to this question is: all the rookies who received rookie cards in 2024. This is because each of these rookies will have their 1/1 MLB Debut Patch Cards in this product. Over 250 rookies will feature in the 2024 Topps Chrome Update set.
You might also wonder: why are Elly De La Cruz and Paul Skenes both included in this year’s product? Cruz made his MLB debut in 2023, while Skenes debuted in 2024.
Topps has a cutoff date each year to determine which product year a prospect’s rookie cards will appear in. Cruz debuted on June 6, 2023, which was a few days past the deadline to include him in last year’s products.
That’s why, if you look at his Topps Now card from his debut, it says “Call-Up” and does not feature the rookie card logo. The print run for that card was 25,773.
On the other hand, Paul Skenes debuted in May of this year, making him eligible to be included in 2024 products. His Topps Now debut card features the rookie card logo and had a print run of 24,463.
Topps generally switches from the rookie card logo to the call-up logo around early June, marking the cutoff for when players are eligible for rookie cards in a given year. That is the reason why you see some players who make their debuts the year prior have rookie cards in the next year.
Since Cruz was included in Topps Series 1 this year, he also has a Topps Chrome rookie card in the first Topps Chrome release back in July. Typically, players whose rookie cards appear in Flagship Series 1 or Series 2 also appear in the first Topps Chrome release. In years past the exact date has moved around but it is typlcaily the first week in June is when they switch the logo for the rookies on their Topps Now Debut cards.
While all eligible 2024 rookies will have their patch cards in Topps Chrome Update, it doesn’t guarantee they’ll have a base Chrome rookie card in the product. For example, Skenes does have a base card in Chrome Update, but Cruz’s rookie card is found in the first Topps Chrome release.