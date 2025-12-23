3-point Legends and Their Top Selling Cards: A Comparison of Kneuppel, Curry and More

There are pros, and then there's Kon Kneuppel.

The Charlotte Hornets rookie set a record last night as the fastest NBA player to notch 100 3-pointers made. He needed just 29 games to reach that milestone. Kneuppel easily took the record from prior record holder, Lauri Markkanen, who needed 41 games to reach 100 3s during his 2017-18 rookie season.

RELATED: 7 cards of sleeper star Lauri Markkanen

To celebrate Kneuppel's incredible milestone, we're recapping the best 3-point shooters in NBA history and their highest selling cards.

Kon Kneuppel

Before we get to the legends, let's take a closer look at Kneuppel. Through 29 games the Charlotte Hornets rookie has drained 104 shots from deep and is shooting 41.4%. He's actually made more shots from behind the arc than in front of it.

RELATED: Cooper Flagg vs Kon Knueppel: Cards for Rookie of the Year candidates

Kneuppel is currently one of the favorites to win rookie of the year. He's in a tight race with former Duke teammate Cooper Flagg. It will be interesting to see how much last night's record impacts the voting for ROTY at the end of the season, if at all.

2025 Topps Chrome Kon Knueppel Superfractor Rookie Card (1/1) | Card Ladder

The highest selling Kon Kneuppel card is the one-of-one Topps Chrome superfractor rookie card above, that sold for $7K on November 9, 2025. That buyer must be absolutely thrilled to see how well the Hornets emerging star has done in his first 29 games, as this card is worth significantly more today. Kneuppel cards still look wildly undervalued, so you may still be able to grab one for a bargain.

Reggie Miller

The Pacers legend and UCLA great was the NBA leader in 3-pointers made when he retired in 2005. Over his 18-season career, he made 2,560 3-pointers and hit 39.5% of his shots from deep. He currently sits at 7th all time for most 3-pointers made.

A PSA 5 1997 Metal Universe Precious Metal Gems (PMG) Emerald #98 | Card Ladder

The highest selling Reggie Miller card is a 1997 Metal Universe Precious Metal Gems in Emerald (#98) that sold for $126.9K in February 2025. This is by far the highest selling Miller card. The next highest was a 1998-99 PMG, which sold for $39K in September, 2025. Reggie Miller cards are up 57% year to date, according to Card Ladder.

Ray Allen

Ray Allen will always be remembered as one of the best sharpshooters in NBA history, and his 3-pointer to help the Miami Heat force a game 7 in the 2016 NBA Finals is one of the biggest shots in NBA history. In his 18 NBA seasons, Allen made 2,973 3s and shot 40.0% from range. He is currently 3rd all time for 3-pointers made.

A BGS Altered 1997-98 Metal Universe Precious Metal Gems Emerald Ray Allen #104 | Card Ladder

The highest selling Ray Allen card is the one above, a BGS Authentic but altered 1997-98 Metal Universe Emerald PMG (#104). This card sold for $73.8K on March 1, 2023. Allen cards overall are up over 30% year to date, according to Card Ladder.

Steph Curry

Steph Curry is the most dominant and dangerous 3-point shooter the NBA has ever seen. He's one of only two players in NBA history to reach the 3,000 mark for 3s made, and he's the only player to exceed 4,000. But even Curry didn't come close to what Kneuppel just did. In fact, it took the Babyface Assassin exactly twice as long (58 games) to connect on 101 3-pointers.

A PSA 9 2009-10 Panini National Treasures Autograph Jersey Century Platinum Stephen Curry rookie card (#206) | Card Ladder

Chef Curry has some monster cards in the hobby, including a $237K Gold Kaboom, a $518.5K 2024 Topps Now Olympics Autograph card, and a $575K Topps Chrome Gold refractor rookie card. But his highest selling card is the card above, a PSA 9 2009-10 Panini National Treasures Century Platinum autographed jersey rookie card (#206), that sold for $1.08M in August, 2022. Steph Curry cards are up 117% year to date, according to Card Ladder.

Will Kneuppel Catch Curry?

That's the question everyone needs to be asking themselves this week. It seems unlikely, but as the offensive focus in the NBA continues to shift in favor of more 3-point attempts, its not out of the question to think that King Kon could dine on Chef Curry's record.

It's important to note that Curry was 21 when he entered the NBA, but Kneuppel doesn't turn 21 until August. If he can stay healthy and keep up these incredible numbers, the question will shit from will it happen, to when will it happen.

TOP TRENDING COLLECTIBLES ARTICLES: