Where Can I Buy Baseball Cards?
Where you buy cards from is often a personal preference built over time. Not every place is the same as there are different products to buy and different ways to buy.
Ten years ago, buying cards through box breaks was relatively unknown. Now, it's a thriving part of the market. A box break involves purchasing a portion of a box in return for a portion of the cards. It can be split in different ways, usually involving between 2 and 30 participants. A breaker then opens the box of cards for you and is responsible for delivering them to you.
The resurgence of the sports card market has also created new online sites catering to different buying preferences and experiences.
If you're new to collecting, wondering where to buy cards, or looking for new places to browse, this guide will help start your journey.
1. Ebay
EBay is the market driver; it is the king. EBay has so many card sales that the market tends to set itself inside the electronic marketplace. You can buy cards using the Buy It Now option or purchase cards in an auction format. It takes time to understand eBay's nuances, including return policies, buyer protections, shill bidding, and comparing prices. However, once you learn, eBay will be one of your biggest buying resources.
2. Card Shows
Card shows are a great place to see the cards in person, meet other collectors, and observe trends in the market. You can also find good deals at shows if you find the right dealer. Most buyers will use eBay or Card Ladder to compare prices at card shows and get good deals. Dealers are often willing to give better prices than what's available on eBay if you're buying multiple cards or boxes. Here is a great article on where to find shows and how to prepare for them.
3. Local Card Shops
Since the card market expanded because of the COVID-19 pandemic, several local card shops (LCSs) have also popped up. These shops are another great way to talk to a knowledgeable collector or seller. Look for a card shop where you can negotiate prices and where the seller has reasonably priced cards and memorabilia without you always having to ask. Card shops often have low margins, especially on unopened boxes, but they can only stay in business with repeat customers. LCS owners are usually flexible and willing to negotiate.
4. Breaks
Breaking is a flexible way to buy into a box of cards without having to pay for a full box. For example, instead of paying $200 for an entire box, you can enter a break for $20 and get the cards from a certain team. There are other types of breaks where teams are randomly assigned or where you buy the teams from an entire division. The most visited site to find breakers is Fanatics Live, but there are other great breakers on District.
5. Social Media
Pick any site - X (Twitter), Instagram, or Facebook. You can find cards all over these sites. Social media buying has advantages: 1) you can usually vet the sellers based on their activity and reputation, 2) you can generally get good prices because sellers save on eBay fees, and 3) Haggling is accepted if not encouraged.
6. Other Sites
There are plenty of other sports card sites to buy from. The following sites are worth a look: MySlabs, Sportlots, COMC, BuySportsCards, and Fanatics Collect. Take your time, explore them, and determine some of your favorite places to buy.