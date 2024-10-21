Why It’s Gotten Easier to Grade Sports Cards, But Harder to Buy Them
There are several economic factors that affect the sports card hobby. One of them is the health of the retail business.
Recent news that GameStop, the consumer electronics and gaming merchandise retailer, has partnered with PSA to grade cards and the closing of several retail chains such as Walgreens and CVS will all impact sports cards in the coming months.
PSA offers autograph authentication and card grading services. As part of its deal with GameStop, the chain will be an authorized PSA dealer.
In turn, PSA will provide authentication and grading services for trading cards through select GameStop stores across the United States.
The estimated turnaround time for orders is 45 business days.
The addition of grading services is GameStop’s latest push into the collectibles market. Earlier this year, the retailer said it would buy and sell graded trading cards.
At the same time, more than 2,000 retail stores will close as retailers struggle with a fall in consumer spending.
The largest announcement came last week from Walgreens, which will close 1,200 locations over the next three years.
CVS, meanwhile, will close 300 locations, while fellow pharmacy chain Rite Aid will shutter 77 stores. Big Lots is slated to close up to 40 stores and Walmart plans to pull the plug on seven locations.
All five chains sell sports cards, including low-end repackaged boxes made by The Fairfield Company to Topps and Panini products.