Anthony Edwards continues to prove he is a scoring machine, and his record-setting pace may only be getting started. At the age of 24 years 156 days, Edwards became the third-youngest player in NBA history to reach the 10,000-point mark, trailing only LeBron James and Kevin Durant.

As stars like Luka Doncic, Victor Wembanyama, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continue to receive hobby love, some collectors may be asking: Are we sleeping on Ant-Man?

Here's a look at Anthony Edwards Top 5 2020 rookie autograph cards.

2020 Panini Prizm Rookie Signatures

2020 Panini Prizm Anthony Edwards Rookie Signatures PSA 10 | Card Ladder

Prizm Rookie Signatures is one of Edwards' most sought-after cards, as collectors continue to place significant value on the Prizm brand name. This sticker autograph can be difficult to find, with Edwards' full signature clearly visible. Examples with clean, legible autos can command a premium on the secondary market.

2020 Donruss Optic Rated Rookie Auto

2020 Donruss Optic Anthony Edwards Rated Rookie Auto PSA 10 | Card Ladder

The Donruss Optic Rated Rookie autograph is one of the cleanest and most visually appealing cards in Anthony Edwards' rookie auto catalog. The white and blue colors blend seamlessly with the Timberwolves jersey, while Edwards' blue-ink signature puts this card on the Grail list for Ant-Man collectors. It's also important to note that this is one of Edwards' few on-card autographs from his rookie year, a distinction that has not gone unnoticed by serious collectors.

2020 Contenders Optic Autograph

2020 Contenders Optic Anthony Edwards Autograph PSA 10 | Card Ladder

The 2020 Contenders Optic Anthony Edwards autograph fits the card design perfectly. With Edwards captured mid-shot and positioned cleanly in the vertical space on the right side, the image placement and autograph alignment work together to create an exceptionally visually appealing card.

2020 Panini Hoops Rookie Ink

2020 Panini Hoops Anthony Edwards Rookie Ink PSA 10 | Card Ladder

The 2020 Hoops Rookie Ink autograph is among the few Anthony Edwards rookie autographs available in a lower-end product, making it more accessible to young collectors. It's easy to imagine several of these cards ending up in the binders of young basketball card collectors after ripping Hoops packs in 2021.

2020 Panini Select Rookie Signatures

2020 Panini Select Anthony Edwards Rookie Signatures PSA 10 | Card Ladder

The 2020 Select Rookie Signatures card is numbered to 249, making it one of the few of Edwards' rookie autographs that are serial-numbered. This added scarcity makes high-grade versions of this card both highly sought after and more valuable than their non-numbered rookie auto counterparts.

