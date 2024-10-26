Collectibles On SI

Why the Hall Not: Pete Rose and Barry Bonds Find Redemption in Trading Card Set!

Jason Schwartz

2024 Historic Autographs "All-Time Greats" cards
2024 Historic Autographs "All-Time Greats" cards / Jason A. Schwartz

The recent passing of the Hit King brought with it yet another reminder that he and several other all-time greats have yet to crash the hallowed halls of Cooperstown. For some fans, this is exactly as it should be while for other fans it's an absolute outrage.

A quirky 2024 trading card offering, however, offers Hall of Fame redemption to both Pete Rose and his fellow Hall pariah Barry Bonds. Literally. Wait, what? Read on, my friend.

Barry Bonds at Pirates Hall of Fame induction (2024)
Aug 24, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Barry Bonds addresses the fans after being inducted into the Pittsburgh Pirates Hall of Fame at PNC Park. / Philip G. Pavely-Imagn Images

Historic Autographs of Pottstown, Pennsylvania, has been quietly turning out some amazing, under-the-radar sets since 2010. One example is their 2019 set honoring baseball's defunct Federal League of 1914-15, done in the style of the era's iconic Cracker Jack sets.

2019 Historic Autographs Federal League cards
2019 Historic Autographs Federal League cards / Jason A. Schwartz

This year's "All-Time Greats" set features a base checklist of 108 players, all Hall of Famers. Among the top stars included are Babe Ruth, Honus Wagner, and Josh Gibson, but you will also find plenty of modern legends such as Ken Griffey, Jr., Ozzie Smith (on the Padres, no less!), and Dave Winfield.

2024 Historic Autographs "All-Time Greats"
2024 Historic Autographs "All-Time Greats" / Jason A. Schwartz

True, the artwork, which avoids MLB branding due to licensing issues, may not be for just everybody, but I can definitely say, in hand, there is a trippiness to these cards that borders on the downright cosmic. Notably, the back of each card indicates its print run, ranging from a high of 1600 to a low of 1. Of course, collectors looking for a big payday might also hope to rip authentic autographs of Jackie Robinson, Lou Gehrig, or Hank Aaron. (Head here for full listing and product fact sheet.)

2024 Historic Autographs card backs
2024 Historic Autographs card backs / Jason A. Schwartz

But what does any of this have to do with Pete Rose and Barry Bonds? Very simple. The set also features this fun offer: Send in 15 wrappers, and Historic Autographs will send you a Pete Rose card, numbered 109, or Barry Bonds card, numbered 110. To put it another way, here we have a set consisting entirely of Hall of Famers, at least if we're talking about cards from packs, but redemption, quite literally, makes it possible for Pete Rose and Barry Bonds to belatedly join their Hall of Fame peers. (Click here to purchase a box directly from the manufacturer.)

2024 Historic Autographs redemption cards
2024 Historic Autographs redemption cards / Jason A. Schwartz

Personally, I find this move to be a stroke of genius, not to mention the closest these two players might ever get to Cooperstown. While I used to be sour on the Hall-worthiness of both these players, today, to borrow the name of a Historic Autographs set from 2012, I say, "Why the Hall Not!" (And while we're at it, how about Murph, Garv, and Cobra!)

Jason Schwartz
JASON SCHWARTZ

Jason A. Schwartz is a collectibles expert whose work can be found regularly at SABR Baseball Cards, Hobby News Daily, and 1939Bruins.com. His collection of Hank Aaron baseball cards and memorabilia is currently on exhibit at the Atlanta History Center, and his collectibles-themed artwork is on display at the Honus Wagner Museum and PNC Park.

