Why the Hall Not: Pete Rose and Barry Bonds Find Redemption in Trading Card Set!
The recent passing of the Hit King brought with it yet another reminder that he and several other all-time greats have yet to crash the hallowed halls of Cooperstown. For some fans, this is exactly as it should be while for other fans it's an absolute outrage.
A quirky 2024 trading card offering, however, offers Hall of Fame redemption to both Pete Rose and his fellow Hall pariah Barry Bonds. Literally. Wait, what? Read on, my friend.
Historic Autographs of Pottstown, Pennsylvania, has been quietly turning out some amazing, under-the-radar sets since 2010. One example is their 2019 set honoring baseball's defunct Federal League of 1914-15, done in the style of the era's iconic Cracker Jack sets.
This year's "All-Time Greats" set features a base checklist of 108 players, all Hall of Famers. Among the top stars included are Babe Ruth, Honus Wagner, and Josh Gibson, but you will also find plenty of modern legends such as Ken Griffey, Jr., Ozzie Smith (on the Padres, no less!), and Dave Winfield.
True, the artwork, which avoids MLB branding due to licensing issues, may not be for just everybody, but I can definitely say, in hand, there is a trippiness to these cards that borders on the downright cosmic. Notably, the back of each card indicates its print run, ranging from a high of 1600 to a low of 1. Of course, collectors looking for a big payday might also hope to rip authentic autographs of Jackie Robinson, Lou Gehrig, or Hank Aaron. (Head here for full listing and product fact sheet.)
But what does any of this have to do with Pete Rose and Barry Bonds? Very simple. The set also features this fun offer: Send in 15 wrappers, and Historic Autographs will send you a Pete Rose card, numbered 109, or Barry Bonds card, numbered 110. To put it another way, here we have a set consisting entirely of Hall of Famers, at least if we're talking about cards from packs, but redemption, quite literally, makes it possible for Pete Rose and Barry Bonds to belatedly join their Hall of Fame peers. (Click here to purchase a box directly from the manufacturer.)
Personally, I find this move to be a stroke of genius, not to mention the closest these two players might ever get to Cooperstown. While I used to be sour on the Hall-worthiness of both these players, today, to borrow the name of a Historic Autographs set from 2012, I say, "Why the Hall Not!" (And while we're at it, how about Murph, Garv, and Cobra!)