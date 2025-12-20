Highlights from the 1932 US Caramel Set

The 1930s seem so distant that seeing baseball cards from that era with such vibrant artwork and color is almost striking. The 1932 US Caramel multi-sport card set delivered in a big way. The reddish (or is that orange) background with the portraits of each sports hero must have certainly served as inspiration for the famous Goudey sets. This set was very limited in its print run, primarily distributed in the Boston area for kids to try and complete a set while buying candy.

U.S. CARAMEL 1932 JACK DEMPSEY

1932 Jack Dempsey US Caramel | PSA

Jack Dempsey was about as tough as they come. He started out as a bar-room brawler before he started boxing professionally. He was the heavyweight champ from 1919 to 1926 and is an icon in the boxing world. His inclusion in this set speaks to his popularity at the time. It's interesting that the portrait is of Dempsey in a suit rather than in the ring.

U.S. CARAMEL 1932 BABE RUTH

1932 Babe Ruth US Caramel | PSA

Several things make this a card for the ages. First, it's Babe Ruth! Second, not too many of his cards include "George"- maybe they were trying to show respect. This card was produced in 1932, the same year Babe supposedly called his shot during the World Series against the Cubs.

U.S. CARAMEL 1932 BOBBY JONES

1932 Bobby Jones US Caramel | PSA

Bobby Jones is a legend, the first superstar of golf - right up there in accomplishments with the all-time greats - but many might not be that familiar with him. He won 13 Majors in just 20 attempts, putting him only behind Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods. This portrait really takes you back in time - from the hair parted in the middle to Jones' choice of clothing - this is a time capsule from the early 1930's.

U.S. CARAMEL 1932 LOU GEHRIG

1932 Lou Gehrig US Caramel | Fanatics

Lou Gehrig, like Babe Ruth, had cards dating back to the 1920's but his U.S. Caramel card is most likely the closest thing to an "official" rookie card that there is. Even the PSA 5 seen here is worth its weight in gold; many of these cards were sent in to U.S. Caramel in exchange for baseball equipment and were returned to collectors with hole punches or stamps on them.

