Jackie Robinson's most graded cards and their prices

Jackie Robinson is one of the most collectible players due to his place in history as a barrier breaker and his on-the-field accomplishments. For collectors seeking to purchase a Robinson card, examining the graded population and prices is a good start.

Jackie Robinson cards have long been highly valued by the hobby and have increased in value alongside those of Ruth, Mantle, Aaron, and Mays. Over the last two years, the value of his cards has increased by 20%, according to the Card Ladder index.

Since 2004, as far back as Card Ladder data is available, Robinson cards have increased by 1,949%. To put this into perspective, over the same period, the S&P 500 index has increased by approximately 380%, highlighting the extraordinary growth of Robinson's cards as an investment.

Jul 10, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Statue of Jackie Robinson at Dodger Stadium | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Collectors know that certain players will never be forgotten. Robinson, one of the most significant figures in American history, is an example of such a person.

The grading population of Robinson cards reveals a significant gap between releases after the 1952 Topps set. It's an indication that print runs really took off with the 1953 Topps set. It makes sense considering Topps didn't release a standard set until 1952. As we’ll see, population count influences prices, and the scarcer a card, the more expensive it is.

Below are Robinson's most graded cards. All data was sourced from Gem Rate, PSA, and Card Ladder and is subject to change due to daily grading updates.

1. 1954 Topps #10 (PSA - 7,372; Beckett - 800; SGC - 3,700)

Image Courtesy of Card Ladder

Topps followed up its iconic 1953 set with another memorable release in 1954. The 1954 cards are missing a top border and feature the players' portraits superimposed by a smaller action image. There are no PSA 10s and 23 PSA 9s. The last sold price of a PSA 9 was $132,000 in Jan. 2025. But while that may be a hefty sum, decent examples of his card are relatively affordable. A PSA 5 recently sold for $1,175 in September.

2. 1955 Topps #50 (PSA - 7,603; Beckett - 899; SGC - 3,259)

Image Courtesy of Card Ladder

Only one PSA 10 exists, and it's the only Gem Mint across the three grading companies. It last sold in 2007 for $44,317. Robinson's cards have increased by 1,725% since 2007, putting a hypothetical valuation of the card at about $809,000. A PSA 5 sold recently for $1,220.

3. 1956 Topps White Back #10 (PSA - 6,764; Beckett - 856; SGC - 2,457)

Image Courtesy of Card Ladder

The 1956 Topps set is distinctive for its horizontal design, which features the inverse of the 1954 set; an illustrated action shot in the background superimposed by a portrait. However, the set has been criticized for using the same portrait shots as the year before (see above).

The 1956 Topps sets came in white and gray backs. According to PSA, "Cards 1 thru 180 have either white or gray backs with the first 100 cards containing more white backs while the last 80 cards contain more gray back examples. The remaining 160 cards in the set are all of the gray back variety."

There are no PSA 10 white backs and 18 PSA 9s, excluding qualifiers. A PSA 9 sold for $53,479 in Jan. 2025.

A 1956 Topps Jackie Robinson white back | Image Courtesy of Fanatics Collect

4. 1953 Topps #1 (PSA - 4,693; Beckett - 476; SGC - 2,341)

Image Courtesy of Card Ladder

The 1953 Topps Jackie Robinson is one of the most iconic cards in the hobby. It is the first card of one of the most iconic sets. The painted portraits that were turned into cards exude the energy and joy of card collecting. Robinson's portrait, on its own image, is one of the best in the set.

The last sale date for a PSA 9, according to Card Ladder, was in April 2023, with a sale price of $180,000. A PSA 8 sold for $36,100 in Sept. 2025. There is only one PSA 10, and no data is available on when it was last sold.

5. 1956 Topps Gray Back #10 (PSA - 3,287; Beckett - 332; SGC - 2,023)

Image Courtesy of PSA

The white-backed version is more populous than the gray-backed version. The white back (see above) is Robinson's third-most graded card. The white back has been graded a total of 10,160 times across the big four grading companies, according to Gem Rate. The gray back has been graded 5,690 times. This puts the ratio of white backs to gray backs at about 2:1.

6. 1948-49 Leaf #79 (PSA - 1,926; Beckett - 164; SGC - 716)

Image Courtesy of Card Ladder

This set was long known as the 1948 Leaf set, but extensive research by author Brian Kappel reveals that it was actually released in 1949. Due to the new discovery of when the set was released, the 1948 Leaf is now considered one of two true Robinson rookie cards, alongside his 1949 Bowman card.

All his cards are, well, cool. But with a global population of 2,819, the 1948-49 Leaf card is a true piece of American history - one of Robinson's rookie cards. They don't come cheap either.

There are no Gem Mint grades, but if you're looking to buy one, you'll most likely have to look at the lower grades. A PSA 1.5 (Fair) recently sold for $9,500 at REA. In the last two years, his card has seen a 12% increase in value.

7. 1949 Bowman (PSA - 1,904; Beckett - 136; SGC - 729)

Image Courtesy of Card Ladder

Robinson's other rookie card, another stunner, has been graded just a bit lower than his 1948-49 Leaf rookie card. It is another historic card with a global grading population of 2,792. There is only one copy in Gem Mint condition, graded by SGC. There is no recorded sale for the Gem Mint 10. A PSA 9 sold for $432,000 in Dec. 2024.

On the lower end, an SGC 1 sold for $2,015 in Aug. 2025.

8. 1950 Bowman #22 (PSA - 1,732; Beckett - 173; SGC - 886)

Image Courtesy of Card Ladder

Perhaps the most beautiful Jackie Robinson card in existence, the 1950 Bowman illustrations are timeless. The cards capture baseball's spirit in the mid-20th century, emerging from the shadow of WWII into a new, booming America.

The 1950 Bowman has a total population of 2,801, with only one Gem Mint in existence, which was graded by PSA. There are 12 PSA 9s. A PSA 9 sold at Goldin this month for $158,600. On the lower end, an SGC 1 sold for $900 on eBay this month.

9. 1952 Topps (PSA - 1,526; Beckett - 61; SGC - 441)

Image Courtesy of Card Ladder

After a test run with the release of the unheralded 1951 Topps baseball set (which is actually a great set), executives at Topps hired marketers Sy Berger and Woody Gelman. The result was a product that influenced the rest of the 1950s and beyond.

The limited number of cards makes sense, given that it was just Topps' second year as a baseball card manufacturer—and that cases of the product were dumped in the ocean because they did not sell as well as expected.

The total graded population of the Robinson card is 2,081, approximately 26% fewer than the 1950 Bowman set, and there are no Gem Mint cards. There are nine PSA 9s. The scarcity of the 1952 Topps set is reflected in prices. The last recorded sale of a PSA 9 was in May 2021 for $960,000. Even the lower end requires a good amount of money. A PSA 1.5 sold for $5,513 at Memory Lane in September.

