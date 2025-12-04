After a brief wait, collectors and MLB fans got an update from Topps regarding Bowman Draft 2025. Specifically, Topps announced that the last prospect centered product in the Bowman brand would be available for presale on their website on December 15. Unfortunately, that was the only update regarding the product but if Topps and Fanatics stick to their usual release schedule collectors can expect to purchase Bowman Draft within a few weeks of the presale.

It would be fair to expect a full checklist to be released within a few weeks from the presale announcement. Likewise, collectors should expect Bowman Draft boxes to be available in its usual forms of hobby ( formally jumbo) super jumbo, and versions of either HTA or breakers delight boxes.

Eli Willits Bowman Chrome Draft 2025 base auto | Topps.com

Although not explicitly discussed during the release collectors were able to get a few pieces of information regarding the product and what names to expect as well as previews of some of the inserts available in the product. As part of the announcement, Topps included pictures featuring some of the cards available. As expected, number one overall pick Eli Willits of the Washington Nationals will headline Bowman Draft and have autographs in the product.

Continuing a trend that started last year, number two overall pick Kade Brenner of the Angels will also have cards in Bowman Draft as opposed to in years past when the number two pick headline the following years’ Bowman release. Due to that reason, it would be fair for collectors to expect Ethan Holliday to not have his first Bowman cards be Draft.

JoJo Parker Bowman Draft Crystalized short print insert | Topps.com

However, Topps did release pictures of short print variations and insert autos that included other top names. Specifically, a Billy Carlson autograph card from the In Action insert series was included as part of the release along with a super short print Crystalized insert featuring Blue Jays top pick Jojo Parker. Collectors will also be able to chase Spot Light short prints as well.

Overall, Bowman Draft is shaping up to be a fun product as always to close out the year. As I said earlier, hopefully Topps will release the full Bowman Draft checklist in the next week or so. Regardless the information released today did provide a good glimpse into what names and inserts collectors can expect to chase once Draft in released hopefully before the end of the year.

Billy Carlson In Action Bowman Draft insert autograph | Topps.com

