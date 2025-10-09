Top chase cards in new Topps Update Series release

With Topps Update Series set to release in late October, the product remains loaded with plenty of returning and new short print cards that collectors can hope to pull from their value, retail, hobby or jumbo hobby boxes.

Real One Golden Mirror Autographs

FIRST LOOK: Golden Mirror autograph cards have arrived 🪞✍️



These super short prints (all signed in gold ink) make their debut in 2025 Topps Update Series. pic.twitter.com/WeZYC8yjci — Topps (@Topps) September 29, 2025

While Golden Mirror image variations are not a new concept to baseball card collectors, the newest version of the short prints will feature some ink as well. As previously stated by Topps, outside of the original Golden Mirror image variations, 2025 Topps Update Series' Golden Mirror cards will feature autographs on the cards as well in gold ink. Topps describes the cards as "super short prints" but do not disclose the print run for each player.

According to the checklist on Topps' website, stars such as Shohei Ohtani, Paul Skenes and Mike Trout as well as rookies James Wood, Nick Kurtz and Roki Sasaki have autographs as part of this edition of cards.

Topps Flagship Patch Autographs

Tarik Skubal 2025 Topps Flagship Patch Auto | Card Ladder

One of the nicest looking patch autographs in the product returns after being featured in the earlier Topps flagship releases this season. The patch in the cards are game-worn memorabilia and the autographs are on-card. Collectors can chase patch autographs of both current and former players such as Jackson Chourio, Julio Rodriguez, Prince Fielder and Barry Zito.

All Star Stitches Autograph Relics

CJ Abrams 2024 Topps Update All Star Stitches | Card Ladder

One unique perk of both Topps Update Series and Topps Chrome Update Series later in the winter is that they feature players who were named All Stars during the most recent season, with photos from the midsummer classic. It also allows for collectors to own a piece of the game.

As part of the group of possible relic cards that can be pulled, "All Star Stitches" contains a piece of a workout jersey worn by the pictured player during the All-Star game festivities along with an autograph from the player. According to the checklist, Aaron Judge, Ronald Acuna Jr., Elly De La Cruz are among those who have these cards.

"Own the Name" Relics

2024 Topps Update Marcus Semien Own The Name Relic | Card Ladder

If a collector wants to spell it out, they can! "Own the Name" relics offer collectors the ability to collect game-used letter patches right off of the backs of some of the top players in the game. Each one of the letters are a 1/1 and feature players such as Bryce Harper, Corbin Carroll and Fernando Tatis Jr.

