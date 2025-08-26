Five Jackie Robinson Cards That Aren't What They Appear

Jackie Robinson baseball cards are among the Hobby's most coveted, and with good reason. Robinson was not only one of the greatest baseball players of all-time but he is likely the most significant athlete in the entire history of professional sports. While most of Robinson's trading cards are exactly as they appear, it's not surprising that among the 6,000+ to his name there are at least a handful of surprises.

1947-1966 Exhibit Supply Company Jackie Robinson

1947-1966 Exhibit Supply Company Jackie Robinson | TCDB.com (click image for source page)

RELATED: The Five Essential Baseball Cards of Jackie Robinson

Here is one of Jackie's oldest cards, likely first issued in 1948, portraying the Dodger hero rounding third with his signature abandon on the base paths. Though no logos or team identifiers are shown on the card, it would be natural for collectors to assume the card shows Jackie playing for the Dodgers. In fact, he is playing against the Dodgers in a Spring Training game as a member of the 1946 Montreal Royals.

1947 Bond Bread Jackie Robinson "Glove in Air"

1947 Bond Bread Jackie Robinson "Glove in Air" | TCDB.com (click image for source page)

Unlike Jackie's Exhibit card, this card genuinely does include the trademark "Dodgers" script jersey and the famed Brooklyn cap. However, once again the image selected is of Jackie Robinson as a Montreal Royal! In fact, it just happens to be a doctored version of his most iconic Montreal Royals image.

"1948" Leaf Jackie Robinson

1949 Leaf Jackie Robinson | TCDB.com (click image for source page)

RELATED: The Five Essential Baseball Cards of the 1940s

Here is a card many collectors consider Jackie's most important. Some would even say it's his most iconic. Sure, some call it his 1948 Leaf while the more pedantic collectors call it his 1948-1949 Leaf. Well, it turns out the card (and the entire Leaf set along with it) were not issued until 1949! It may take a while for the Hobby to come around, if it ever does, to this more precise dating of the card and set. Still, it's not like the date makes a difference as far as Jackie's rookie card is concerned, right? Oh wait...what!

2011 Topps Heritage Jackie Robinson Special

2011 Topps Heritage Jackie Robinson Special | TCDB.com (click image for source page)

Given that Jackie was a four-sport standout at UCLA, it's not surprising that a ten-card subset in 2011 Topps Heritage chose to include at least one card of college era Jackie playing a sport other than baseball. However, that's not exactly what the card shows. In fact, the photo is from the 1950 filming of "The Jackie Robinson Story." Collectors looking for a true card of UCLA hoopster Jackie must instead turn to the 1991 Collegiate Collection set.

Jackie Robinson Hall of Fame Postcard

Jackie Robinson Hall of Fame Postcard | TCDB.com (click image for source page)

Wander into the gift shop at the National Baseball Hall of Fame, and this postcard will be on the rack along with a good 300+ others. Just don't make the mistake of assuming the plaque shown matches Jackie's induction plaque. In fact, the original made no reference to Jackie's breaking on the Color Barrier. While such an omission may seem like a slight, the request to leave off this important history came from no less a figure than Jackie Robinson himself. It was not until 2008, with the approval of Jackie's widow Rachel, that the plaque was revised to its current form.

TOP TRENDING COLLECTIBLES ARTICLES: