Jackson Chourio's market rebounds after NLDS performances
At just 21 years old, Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio has already established himself as an elite playoff performer. Reaching the postseason in each of his first two big league seasons, Chourio has 11 hits in 22 at bats with three home runs, nine runs batted in and sports a 1.522 OPS through six playoff games.
As Chourio and the Brewers battle the Cubs in the National League Division Series, collectors are gravitating towards the outfielder's card market in a big way as he takes the spotlight again.
As recent as on October 7, Chourio's 2024 Topps Chrome rookie refractor autograph numbered to 499 in a PSA 10 sold for $575, while a PSA 10 with a 10 grade for the autograph sold for $600 the same day according to Card Ladder data. While Chourio's market has remained relatively high since the release of his Topps Chrome rookie autographs last summer, there have been some valleys during the 2025 season.
In late July, Chourio suffered a hamstring injury running the bases and was placed on the injured list for nearly a month. During that time, the same Topps Chrome refractor autograph in a PSA 10 sold for $373 on August 7 while a PSA 9 of the same card sold for $172 on August 19. Upon his return to the Milwaukee lineup on August 30, prices shot back to its normal range as a PSA 9 sold on the same day as Chourio's return for $300.
On the prospect card side of Chourio's market, his 1st Bowman autographs from 2022 Bowman Chrome rode the same rollercoaster as his Topps Chrome rookie autographs. Around the time of his injury, his 1st Bowman autograph in a PSA 10 ranged between $450-520. While there have not been many sales since the return from his injury and as the team headed into the postseason, a PSA 10 sold on October 5 for $500 and a yellow refractor numbered to 75 sold on October 7 for $2,850.
Chourio was on countless collector's radars with his standout numbers throughout his Minor League career. Prior to his Major League debut, the 21-year-old agreed to an eight-year, $82M extension that solidified the hype that many people believed was justified.
Between his impressive statlines across his first two seasons combined with his statistics in the postseason, Chourio will continue to be a player trending upward in the baseball card community.
Brewers look to close out the series tonight in Chicago against the Cubs at 9:08 p.m. EST.
