Paul Skenes Had Classy Message for Jacob Misiorowski After Hyped Pitchers' Duel
Jacob Misiorowski got the win in the much-anticipated pitching duel between him and Paul Skenes on Wednesday. Two of MLB's youngest, most exciting pitchers faced off and Misiorowski came out better on the afternoon as the Milwaukee Brewers defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-2.
Of the two, Skenes is the more established star pitcher at this point. He is in his second MLB season, already became a rookie All-Star and boasted a 1.85 ERA entering Wednesday's game. Yet it was the rookie Misiorowski, making just his third career start, who shone in this matchup. Misiorowski pitched five innings and allowed two hits, two walks and no earned runs while striking out six. He began his career with an incredible 11 hitless innings and continued to impress by recording his 27th pitch of at least 101 miles per hour under tracking.
Meanwhile, Skenes had one of his worst outings of the season, allowing four hits, four earned runs, two walks and striking out four over four innings pitched. This was only the second time this season that Skenes has given up four or more earned runs in a game.
After the game, Skenes credited Misiorowski for his great performance and said he's looking to facing him again.
"[Misiorowski] did a great job. I didn't watch a ton of it, but what I saw was pretty electric. Want the best for him, and looking forward to pitching against him again this year, it'll be fun."
The Pirates and Brewers are set to meet again in another three-game series from Aug. 11-13 and then a month later from Sep. 5-7, giving Skenes and Misiorowski a couple of other opportunities to face off this season.