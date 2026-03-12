Are you ready? Buckle Up! It's time for Part Two of the all-time hitters in baseball - members of the 3,000 Hit Club. While part one touched on cards from the likes of Pete Rose and Roberto Clemente, this time around we'll cover other members of the club like Ty Cobb and Derek Jeter. Collectors will always chase cards of the members of the club. As with other exclusive clubs in baseball - the 500 Homerun Club, the 300 Win Club for pitchers - it takes many years and consistent greatness to achieve the goal.

UPPER DECK SP AUTHENTIC CHIROGRAPHY 2001 ALBERT PUJOLS

2001 Albert Pujols SP Authentic Chirography | CardLadder

Albert Pujols belongs to the select group of elites who hit both 3,000 hits and 500 homeruns. The "Future Watch" limited print run rookie card of Pujols commands most of the attention from the 2001 SP Authentic set, and that's to be expected. However, don't overlook the "Chirography" insert autograph - it's a fantastic card. The signature takes up a good amount of the space, which is nice to see on an auto card. The crisp, white color and a nice photo of Pujols make this a must have.

T206 1909 TY COBB

Ty Cobb T206 | CardLadder

Ty Cobb, or the "Georgia Peach" was the all-time hits leader for decades with 4,189 until Pete Rose came along and broke the record. It's a safe bet that Cobb will be in 2nd place for a long time, as no-one seems close to coming withing striking distance any time soon. He's still the all time leader in career batting average with .366. His T206 cards, both the red and green versions, are probably his most famous. The card shown here was part of the "Lucky 7" find - the cards had been stored for decades in books.

UPPER DECK SP 1994 ALEX RODRIGUEZ

1994 Alex Rodriguez Upper Deck SP | CardLadder

There isn't much that Alex Rodriguez didn't accomplish during his career in baseball. He managed to achieve over 600 home runs and 3,000 hits, as well as over 300 stolen bases and 2,000 RBI. Upper Deck's 1994 SP product was one of their first entries into the premium market, and A-Rod was part of the "Premier Prospects" subset. This card is notorious for its foil and therefore condition sensitivity, so high grades carry a premium.

UPPER DECK SP 1993 DEREK JETER

1993 Derek Jeter Upper Deck SP | CardLadder

Derek Jeter had the great timing, great luck or both to hit a homerun as his 3,000th hit. His preferred rookie is his 1993 SP card from Upper Deck - the foil makes this card highly condition sensitive. A copy in gem-mint condition goes for well over $250,000.