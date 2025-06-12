Collectibles On SI

Pete Rose Rookie Card Prices Soar Following MLB Announcement

Jason Schwartz

Cincinnati Reds outfielder Pete Rose in action at the plate during the 1976 season.
Cincinnati Reds outfielder Pete Rose in action at the plate during the 1976 season. / Tony Tomsic-Imagn Images
Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred shocked the sports world on May 13, 2025, with his announcement that several players, most notably Pete Rose and Shoeless Joe Jackson, had been removed from baseball's permanently ineligible list. Despite the assumptions of many fans, the move did not grant Rose and Jackson an automatic pass to Cooperstown. However, it did make the Hall of Fame at least a possibility.

Cincinnati Reds outfielder Pete Rose poses for a picture during the 1973 season.
Cincinnati Reds outfielder Pete Rose poses for a picture during the 1973 season. / Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images

Ultimately, it will be Rose's Hall of Fame status, which we may know as early as December 2027, that will produce the biggest bump in his card values. However, one month after Manfred's historic announcement, Rose's cards have definitely jumped quite a bit.

1963 Topps Pete Rose
1963 Topps Pete Rose / TCDB.com (click image for source page)

Based on month-over-month sales data from the Hobby tracking site Card Ladder, Charlie Hustle's rookie card has been particularly impacted.

1963 Topps Pete Rose RC #537

  • PSA 8: Up 41%
  • PSA 7: Up 27%
  • PSA 6: Up 33%
  • PSA 5: Up 16%
  • PSA 4: Up 45%
  • PSA 3: Down 18%
  • PSA 2: Up 52%
  • PSA 1: N/A

As the data show, the Manfred announcement definitely delivered a jolt to the Hit King's rookie card as the "Bad Blood" between "The Anti-Hero" and MLB went from "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together" to somewhere between "Begin Again" and "I Want You Back." Whether the prices "Stay Beautiful" or "Jump and Fall" is bound to generate its share of "Would've, Could've, Should've" among collectors, but as the great philosopher Taylor Swift once said, "So It Goes..."

Taylor Swift sings one of her songs during the Fearless Tour 2009 at Value City Arena, July 17, 2009.
Taylor Swift sings one of her songs during the Fearless Tour 2009 at Value City Arena, July 17, 2009. / Kyle Robertson / USA TODAY NETWORK

Jason Schwartz
JASON SCHWARTZ

Jason A. Schwartz is a collectibles expert whose work can be found regularly at SABR Baseball Cards, Hobby News Daily, and 1939Bruins.com. His collection of Hank Aaron baseball cards and memorabilia is currently on exhibit at the Atlanta History Center, and his collectibles-themed artwork is on display at the Honus Wagner Museum and PNC Park.

