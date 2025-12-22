Highlights from 1993 Upper Deck SP Card Set

Upper Deck, in the late 1980s and most of the 1990s, was the card company that made the hobby what it is today. Just a few years removed from the success with the now-iconic 1989 baseball set, they hit another figurative home run with the 1993 SP baseball set. One of Upper Deck's first moves into the "Premium" card market, these cards were more expensive than regular cards and made full use of foil in production, which only added to the legend of this set, as these cards are tough to find in great condition!

1993 Derek Jeter Upper Deck SP | CardLadder

Easily one of the most iconic cards of the last 50 years, the SP rookie card of Derek Jeter is instantly recognizable to most collectors. There are, of course, other rookie cards of Jeter to chase, but this is THE one to have. A PSA 10, at over $200,000, is not a reasonable expectation for most collectors but lower grades are worth seeking out.

1993 Johnny Damon Upper Deck SP | CardLadder

Johnny Damon had a great career and was a fan favorite. He finished his career with two World Series rings and is perhaps most collected by fans of the Boston Red Sox. He only has one rookie card, but it's a great one - his inclusion in 1993 SP shows him in full sprint and while the set is dominated in large part by the Jeter rookie, Damon still has his place - a PSA 10 goes for well over $1,000.

1993 Chipper Jones Upper Deck SP | CardLadder

Chipper Jones' rookie card isn't included in SP, but like Jeter and Damon, he is a part of the "Premier Prospects" subset and the cards are hot. Jones collectors are always on the look-out for a higher graded copy - one in gem-mint condition can go for over $3,000.

1993 Manny Ramirez Upper Deck SP | CardLadder

Ramirez will always have a special place in the hearts of Guardians and Red Sox fans. While technically not a rookie, this is a great card from early in Ramirez's career - a good portrait, combined with the notorious condition sensitivity, makes this a worthwhile addition. A PSA 10 will run you currently over $2,000.

