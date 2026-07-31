Yankees vs. Cubs Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, July 31

Strap in for some Friday afternoon action. The New York Yankees will take on the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field in what will serve as the opener of a three-game interleague series.

The Yankees and Cubs are both doing their best to keep pace with the leaders of their respective divisions. The Yankees are 3.5 games back from the Tampa Bay Rays, and the Cubs are 5.5 games back from the Milwaukee Brewers.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for today's matinee matchup.

Yankees vs. Cubs Odds, Run Line, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Run line

Yankees +1.5 (-164)

Cubs -1.5 (+136)

Moneyline

Yankees +138

Cubs -148

Total

OVER 9 (-110)

UNDER 9 (-110)

Yankees vs. Cubs Probable Pitchers

New York: Will Warren, RHP (7-5, 4.41 ERA)

Chicago: Shota Imanaga, LHP (7-8, 3.72 ERA)

Yankees vs. Cubs How to Watch

Date: Friday, July 31

Time: 2:20 p.m. ET

Venue: Wrigley Field

How to Watch (TV): YES, Marquee Sports Network

Yankees record: 61-48

Cubs record: 62-47

Yankees vs. Cubs Best MLB Prop Bet

Ben Rice UNDER 1.5 Total Bases (-148) via Caesars

I'm going to try to fade Ben Rice in this game, whose numbers drop when facing left-handed pitchers this season. His batting average drops from .278 against righties to .254 against lefties. Now that he and the Yankees are taking on a lefty in Shota Imanaga, let's bet on Rice to record fewer than two total bases.

Yankees vs. Cubs Prediction and Pick

This series is a matchup between one of the hottest offenses in baseball and one of the coldest. Over the past 30 days, the Cubs rank second in the Majors in wRC+, while the Yankees rank 28th. The Yankees' offense has been lost with Aaron Judge sidelined with an injury.

The Cubs also have the advantage when it comes to starting pitching, with Imanaga (3.72 ERA) on the mound against Will Warren (4.41 ERA). With the Cubs at home, they're worth a bet as the betting favorites.

Pick: Cubs -148 via FanDuel

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You can check out all of Iain's bets here!