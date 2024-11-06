Collectibles On SI

Lebron's Most Expensive Non-Rookie Cards Ever Sold

It's Not Always All About the Rookie Card

Jason Neuman

Apr 5, 2018; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) celebrates the Cavs victory over the Washington Wizards during the second half at Quicken Loans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
Apr 5, 2018; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) celebrates the Cavs victory over the Washington Wizards during the second half at Quicken Loans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

As Lebron's career is slowly coming to a close, collectors are preparing for the end of Lebron's playing-days basketball cards; with many of them looking to acquire some of his rarest rookies. But what about his non-rookie cards; can they sustain value? The short answer to this question is yes. Some of Lebron's non-rookie cards have fetched way more than one might think. Here are the 5 most expensive Lebron James non-rookie cards ever sold.

Honorable Mention: 2012 Panini Prizm Gold Prizm - $571,200

The crown jewel of Prizm basketball cards. The Lebron 2012 Gold Prizm is limited to just 10 copies and is the first card in the debut set of Prizm.

5. 2005-06 Upper Deck Exquisite Collection Autograph Patch - $576,000

This grail raised eyebrows when it sold just a couple months ago for a jaw dropping $576,000, but it's not every day that a 1 of 1 Lebron patch autograph hits auction.

4. 2006-07 Ultimate Collection Logoman Autograph - $707,250

A game-worn logoman patch autograph 1 of 1. It's hard to find a better Lebron card. This one fetched over $700,000 on October 25th 2021.

3. 2004 Topps Chrome Superfractor - $720,000

2004 was the first year that Topps introduced the Superfractor 1 of 1. Lebron's copy was famously pulled out of a $3 pack of cards from a local 7/11. $720,000 seems like a nice return of investment.

2. 2004 Upper Deck Ultimate Collection Signature Logoman - $1,291,5000

This Lebron logoman autograph 1 of 1 is from Lebron's second year in the league. It brought almost $1.3 million on May 6th 2021.

1. 2020 Panini Flawless Triple Logoman - $2,400,000

The clear #1 on this list, the Lebron Flawless triple logoman features a game-worn logoman patch from each of Lebron's 3 teams and sold for $2,400,000 during the same year it was pulled.

Jason Neuman
JASON NEUMAN

Jason is a dedicated basketball card collector who recently transitioned into writing and educating others about the sports card industry. Find him on Instagram @jeancardz