Lebron's Most Expensive Non-Rookie Cards Ever Sold
As Lebron's career is slowly coming to a close, collectors are preparing for the end of Lebron's playing-days basketball cards; with many of them looking to acquire some of his rarest rookies. But what about his non-rookie cards; can they sustain value? The short answer to this question is yes. Some of Lebron's non-rookie cards have fetched way more than one might think. Here are the 5 most expensive Lebron James non-rookie cards ever sold.
Honorable Mention: 2012 Panini Prizm Gold Prizm - $571,200
The crown jewel of Prizm basketball cards. The Lebron 2012 Gold Prizm is limited to just 10 copies and is the first card in the debut set of Prizm.
5. 2005-06 Upper Deck Exquisite Collection Autograph Patch - $576,000
This grail raised eyebrows when it sold just a couple months ago for a jaw dropping $576,000, but it's not every day that a 1 of 1 Lebron patch autograph hits auction.
4. 2006-07 Ultimate Collection Logoman Autograph - $707,250
A game-worn logoman patch autograph 1 of 1. It's hard to find a better Lebron card. This one fetched over $700,000 on October 25th 2021.
3. 2004 Topps Chrome Superfractor - $720,000
2004 was the first year that Topps introduced the Superfractor 1 of 1. Lebron's copy was famously pulled out of a $3 pack of cards from a local 7/11. $720,000 seems like a nice return of investment.
2. 2004 Upper Deck Ultimate Collection Signature Logoman - $1,291,5000
This Lebron logoman autograph 1 of 1 is from Lebron's second year in the league. It brought almost $1.3 million on May 6th 2021.
1. 2020 Panini Flawless Triple Logoman - $2,400,000
The clear #1 on this list, the Lebron Flawless triple logoman features a game-worn logoman patch from each of Lebron's 3 teams and sold for $2,400,000 during the same year it was pulled.