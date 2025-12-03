LeBron James Gets Brutally Honest About the Difficulties of Playing at Age 40
LeBron James has been sidelined more often than not to start his record 23rd NBA season. The Lakers superstar missed the first month of the season as he dealt with sciatica on his right side.
He made his season debut Nov. 18 against the Jazz, playing in four consecutive games before he was ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Pelicans due to left foot management. James returned to the floor the next night in the Lakers’ 125–108 loss to the Suns Monday. After the game, he was asked about the surprise absence from Sunday’s contest, where he dropped a brutally honest line about the pitfalls of playing at 40 years old.
“It’s called old. You get it, you understand,” James said when asked about the foot injury via ESPN’s Dave McMenamin. “You just wake up with s--- that you didn’t have the night before.”
Age catches up with us all, even the greatest athletes.
James has missed 15 games thus far over the season. He can only miss two contests over the rest of the year to maintain eligibility for NBA postseason awards with the league’s 65-game threshold. He has received All-NBA honors in 21 straight seasons, each year of his illustrious career besides his first season when he was named Rookie of the Year.
Through five games this season, he’s averaging 15.2 points, 7.2 assists and four rebounds per game. He turns 41 on Dec. 30. Despite James’s availability, the Lakers are off to a 15-5 start behind masterful play from Luka Dončić and Austin Reaves. L.A. is currently second in the Western Conference, only behind the 20–1 Thunder.