Logan Paul's Pikachu Illustrator Sets New All-Time Trading Card Sales Record!

The most expensive trading card in history is now the PSA 10 Pokémon Pikachu Illustrator. This sale marks not only for Pokémon cards, but for the entire trading card hobby. Previously owned by Logan Paul and offered through Goldin Auctions, the card has long been regarded by collectors worldwide as the "holy grail" of Pokémon cards. This record-setting result firmly cements its place at the very top of the collectibles pyramid. The final price, including buyer's premium, was $16,492,000.

Most Expensive Cards of All Time

Logan Paul's 1998 Japanese Promo Pikachu Illustrator PSA 10 | Goldin

The sale of the Pikachu Illustrator for over $16 million breaks the all-time record held by the 2007-08 Upper Deck Exquisite Collection Dual Logoman Autograph, which sold for $12,932,000 this past August. Prior to that, the record for a single card was set by a 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle SGC 9.5, which sold for $12,600,00 in August 2022.

Can Anything Stop the Ultra High End Market?

This new record signals continued strength in the ultra-high-end market, even as broader trading card prices have shown more selective growth. Ultra-high-end buyers continue to compete aggressively for true one-of-one pieces, especially those with cultural recognition that extends worldwide beyond the hobby. The Pikachu Illustrator checks every box: rare enough for elite collectors and famous enough to attract a massive amount of global attention.

Goldin Auctions

Pokemon + Pop Culture = All Time Records

The pop culture layer surrounding this card adds significant impact to its value and visibility. Logan Paul's association helped introduce it to a mainstream global audience through social media and the card's appearances at crossover entertainment events. When a collectible evolves into a recognizable pop culture symbol, its value ceiling tends to rise. The ripple effects are likely to extend into the vintage Pokémon market, driving renewed demand and potential record sales for Pokémon promos, 1st Edition Promos, and other ultra-high-end cards collectors viewed as long-term holds.

Impact on the Hobby

Perhaps most importantly, this all-time record sale further cements Pokémon cards as a legitimate global asset alongside iconic pieces such as the 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle and elite game-used memorabilia cards from all-time greats like Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant. What began as a promotional giveaway for a children's Japanese card game has evolved into the most valuable trading card ever sold, a powerful reminder that rarity, story, and condition still define the very top of the collectibles market.

