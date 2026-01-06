Mics Caught Sweetest Message From Myles Garrett's Mom After He Broke NFL Sack Record
It was a family affair for Myles Garrett as he etched his name in the history books by breaking the NFL’s official single-season sack record on Sunday.
With his family in attendance and dad taking pictures, Garrett notched his record-breaking 23rd sack of the 2025 season by taking down Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. As the clock ticked down, it appeared that Garrett might not end up getting the record until an incredible get-off in the final six minutes of his season saw him finally get to Burrow. That sack saw Garrett surpass Michael Strahan and T.J. Watt’s prior record of 22.5 sacks in a season, and tie Al Baker’s unofficial record of 23 sacks in a year.
After being swarmed by his teammates and lifted on their shoulders onto the sideline in celebration, Garrett ran over to hug his mom in the stands.
“I knew you could do it,” Garrett’s mom told her son. “I told you you was always destined for greatness, didn’t I?”
“Yes you did!” Garrett exclaimed.
‘Hey, you your dad’s DNA, that’s his legacy,” she added.
“That’s our legacy,” Garrett said.
Garrett had already made history earlier this season by becoming the youngest player to reach 100 career sacks and the first player to officially record 14 or more sacks in four consecutive seasons. Now, he’s broken one of the NFL’s most prestigious records with his family right there to take it in with him.